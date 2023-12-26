Loh Kean Yew, 26, reveals he's married, celebrating ROM anniversary in 2 months

Singaporean badminton player Loh Kean Yew can keep lots of surprises.

On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), the 26-year-old announced that he had been engaged for exactly a year.

On the evening of Dec. 25, the shuttler casually posted on Instagram that he will celebrate his registration of marriage (ROM) anniversary in about two months.

A quick search confirmed that the couple registered their marriage in February 2023.

In his post, he said: "This festive season is extra special, I believe that to go far, one must go together. Here’s to new beginnings and to becoming a better self."

He posted pictures of him and his wife posing at Musée Rodin in Paris, France.

Loh wore a Boss suit while his wife wore a dress from Millia London.

Not much is known about Loh's wife at this point as she has apparently kept a low profile.

But it can be confirmed that the couple registered their marriage in Singapore.

Top image from @lohkeanyew on Instagram.