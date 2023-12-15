Back

Chinese singer Li Ronghao to hold concert at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 3, 2024

Concert, concert, concert.

Winnie Li | December 15, 2023, 03:17 PM

Events

Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao will be holding a concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium at 8pm on Feb. 3, 2024, as part of his "Free Soul" world tour.

Li is well known for tracks including "Dark Plum Sauce (乌梅子酱)", "If I Were Young (年少有为)", and "Can't Bear It (不将就)".

Attendees of Li's upcoming concert can "expect surprises" as the singer, who is also serving as the music director of his tour, will introduce "new arrangements" from his latest album, "Free Soul", through to his classics, according to concert promoter Live Nation.

Ticket information

Tickets to Li's concert are priced between S$158 and S$358.

Screenshot via Ticketmaster

The prices do not include booking fees.

Live Nation members can secure their tickets during the exclusive Live Nation presale, which will be held on Dec. 18, from 10am to 11:59pm.

You can sign up for the membership for free and purchase your tickets here.

The general sale will start on Dec. 19 at 10am.

You can grab your ticket online here, call the ticketing hotline at +65 3158 8588, or visit any SingPost outlets.

Top images from Li Ronghao's Weibo

