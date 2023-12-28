Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget Statement in Parliament on Feb. 16, 2024

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver the Budget Statement for Financial Year 2024 on Feb. 16, 2024.

Viewers can catch the live webcast of the statement on the Singapore Budget website.

The statement will be published in full on the website after delivery.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) will also be posting real-time updates of key Budget announcements on Facebook and Twitter.

Share your views

The ministry is opening the floor to the public's views and suggestions, which may be submitted online through REACH’s Budget 2024 microsite up till Jan. 26, 2024.

REACH will be hosting a physical Listening Point at Galaxis at One North on Jan. 23, 2024, from 12pm to 3pm.

Alternatively, people may choose to send their views and suggestions to REACH's social media accounts, such as Facebook and Instagram.

MOF is also collaborating with People’s Association (PA) and its grassroots organisations to receive public input online via its Ask Kopi Kakis engagement platforms, as well as physical touchpoints at "the heartlands".

Top images via MOF and Lawrence Wong's Instagram