Lawrence Wong visiting Brunei from Dec. 11-14, 1st time co-chairing Young Leaders' Programme

Singapore's number two man and Brunei's number two man will be co-chairing YLP.

Brenda Khoo | December 12, 2023, 06:01 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong is currently in Brunei Darussalam from Dec. 11 to 14 as the co-chair of the ninth Young Leaders’ Programme (YLP).

Wong is in Brunei at the invitation of Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, also Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, as reported by the Prime Minister’s Office on Dec. 11.

Wong will also meet Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Wong as inaugural co-chair of YLP

Since 2013, the YLP has been an annual exchange of visits between Singapore and Brunei to deepen ties between the next generation of leaders.

Singapore and Brunei take turns to host the exchange, reflecting both countries' strong commitment to enhance their “special bilateral relationship”.

This year, Wong will be the co-chair of the Young Leaders’ Programme (YLP), together with Crown Prince Billah. This is Wong's first time co-chairing the event.

While neither Wong nor Crown Prince Billah are the leaders of their respective countries, they are arguably in similar positions.

Wong was recently confirmed to take over the leadership of the People's Action Party from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong before the next general election, which must be held by Nov. 2025.

Likewise, Crown Prince Billah is the heir of Brunei's Sultan.

S'pore & Brunei to commemorate 40th anniversary of diplomacy in 2024

The visit will allow Singapore to reaffirm its “strong commitment” to build on the historic foundations of bilateral ties with Brunei.

Both sides will discuss ways to take the partnership forward in the years ahead in areas including defence, finance, trade and investment, education, food security, renewable energy, and the green economy.

Singapore and Brunei will commemorate their 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

During the visit, Crown Prince Billah and his wife Princess Sarah will also host Wong and his delegates for a morning walk and breakfast at the Abode eco-resort in Temburong.

Wong to attend commissioning ceremony of 2nd patrol vessel from RSN

Wong will also attend the commissioning ceremony of AL-FARUQ, which is a former Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Fearless class Patrol Vessel.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Defence, the RSN transferred two of these patrol vessels to the Royal Brunei Navy. The transfer of the first patrol vessel took place on Mar. 15 earlier this year at Changi Naval Base.

Wong is also expected to deliver a “special” lecture on the “mutually beneficial and enduring nature” of the “special” Singapore-Brunei relationship to Bruneian leaders, senior officials, academics, and students.

Wong will be accompanied by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Finance, and Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah, as well as three Senior Ministers of State.

Earlier this year, Wong made an official visit to Brunei in his current DPM role from Jan. 18 to 19.

