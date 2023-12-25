KL to S'pore is world's busiest international flight route in 2023

Kuala Lumpur to Singapore has been named the busiest global international airline route in 2023.

In a report by global travel data provider OAG, the flight route saw a total of 4,891,952 scheduled seats in 2023.

This is a rise from the 2022 ranking, where the Kuala Lumpur to Singapore flight route ranked third.

Coming in second place in the 2023 ranking is the Cairo to Jeddah route, while the Hong Kong to Taipei route ranks third.

Meanwhile, Jakarta to Singapore route is in seventh place and the Bangkok to Singapore route is in ninth place.

How it works

According to OAG, the busiest air routes are defined as those with the largest volume of scheduled airline seats in the year.

The annual report is collated from the monthly busiest routes reports, which are also sourced from OAG's schedules analyser.

Top image from Unsplash and Wikipedia.