M'sian citizens could soon be charged RM5 instead of S$5 for KTMB Woodlands-Johor train trip

Malaysians might be able to pay RM5 instead of S$5 for a one-way ticket on the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) Shuttle Tebrau from Woodlands in Singapore to Johor Bahru come 2024.

Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the railway company proposed the change to eliminate this difference in fares.

Currently, the price for a one-way ticket from Woodlands to Johor Bahru is S$5, while the ticket from Johor Bahru to Woodlands is RM5 (S$1.43).

All passengers regardless of nationality pay these prices.

KTMB's proposal, if it is pushed through, would make it cheaper for Malaysian citizens to use the train service.

Malaysia can make decision unilaterally

“I welcome the suggestion and will discuss the matter with the Land Public Transport Agency. We hope it can be done by early next year,” Loke told Malaysian reporters on Dec. 10, The Star reported.

He added that about 10,000 people use the Shuttle Tebrau daily.

Loke also said Malaysia does not need to hold discussions with Singapore about the change in prices as KTMB is a Malaysian entity.

He added that there was still time for holding discussions with Singapore about continuing operations of Shuttle Tebrau when the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project is completed.

“There are still three years until the RTS Link is completed. We will focus on improving the service first,” he said.

Loke told Malaysia parliament on Oct. 26 that his country would hold discussions with Singapore to continue the Shuttle Tebrau train service when the RTS Link becomes operational.

Under a previous bilateral agreement, one of the conditions is to cease Shuttle Tebrau operation six months after the RTS Link is completed, he said.

