Hong Kong actors Kenneth Ma & Roxanne Tong are married

Hong Kong actors Kenneth Ma and Roxanne Tong have tied the knot after dating for more than three years.

Photos of the couple's wedding, which was held in Ko Samui, Thailand, were posted by the newlyweds on their Instagram pages on Dec. 16, 2023.

In one of her posts, Tong thanked Ma for giving her a "very unforgettable wedding", as every part of it touched her heart and filled her with joy.

"I feel so happy to be able to meet you. You made me a better person. I hope we continue loving each other until the end of our lives," wrote Tong.

Ma also said to Tong in his Instagram post: "Thank you, my wife, for the perfect wedding."

Attendees at the couple's wedding include Ma's co-star from the TV series "A Fistful of Stances (铁马寻桥)", Natalie Tong.

In an Instagram post, Natalie said Ma and Tong's wedding was "filled with fantasy" and love.

She also offered her best wishes to the newlyweds.

Background

Ma and Tong have known each other for a long time, and the pair played a couple in the TV series "Mind Hunter (心理追凶)" in 2016.

They started dating approximately a year after Ma's then-girlfriend and Hong Kong actress Jacquline Wong was caught in a cheating scandal when a video of her kissing Hong Kong singer Andy Hui in a taxi was released in 2019.

At the time, Hui was married to Cantopop diva Sammi Cheng.

After ending his relationship with Wong, Ma officially confirmed his relationship with Tong on Instagram in June 2020.

On Jan. 1, 2023, Ma announced that he and Tong were engaged.

