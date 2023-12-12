Kenneth Jeyaretnam banned from making money off his website & social media accounts under POFMA declaration

Opposition politician Kenneth Jeyaretnam has been barred from financially benefiting from his website, The Ricebowl Singapore (TRS), as well as his Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn accounts, under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

These sites are required to be de-monetised as they have been designated as Declared Online Locations (DOLs) as of Dec. 12, 2023.

The Ministry of Communication and Information (MCI) stated that this will be in effect for two years until Dec. 11, 2025.

It explained that Jeyaretnam's website and social media accounts met the requirements to be declared as a DOLs because each of them carried at least three different false statements of fact that required POFMA correction notices, which were communicated within six months prior to the declaration.

Sites required to be de-monetised, carry warning notice

In addition, Jeyaretnam's website and social media accounts will be required to carry a notice to indicate that they have been declared as a DOL.

This is to warn visitors that Jeyaretnam has a history of communicating falsehoods on these online locations, MCI said.

While the sites are still allowed to operate, it will be an offence for the sites' operator to derive financial or other material benefits from running them.

Digital advertisers and service providers must also take "reasonable steps" to ensure that the paid content they include or cause to be included on the DOLs are not communicated in Singapore.

Individuals and companies must also not financially support the DOLs if they know or have reason to believe it will support, help or promote the communication of falsehoods in Singapore.

Members of the public are also advised to fact-check information published on his website and social media accounts.

Had been issued POFMA notices five times in six months

MCI said the move comes after Jeyaretnam had communicated multiple falsehoods on his website and social media accounts.

"In the last six months, Mr Jeyaretnam has made false claims and repeatedly shared falsehoods about various government policies and processes, such as fiscal and manpower policies, the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) and Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau’s (CPIB) investigation practices, and state property rentals," MCI said.

Jeyaretnam was also issued correction notices under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) on five separate occasions in 2023, requiring him to take down those claims from the sites.

These directions were issued to him on Jul. 16, Aug. 2, Aug. 22, Aug. 30 and Nov. 2.

Other DOLs in effect

There are four other sites that are currently DOLs with effect from Jul. 22, 2023 to Jul. 21, 2025.

They are the The Online Citizen Asia's website, Facebook page, X account page and LinkedIn page.

Top image from Kenneth Jeyaretnam on Facebook / screenshot from The Rice Bowl Singapore website.