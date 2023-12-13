Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow dies at age 57

Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow has passed away.

She was 57.

Sudden passing

Chow's work studio confirmed her death on Dec. 12 on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Chow died from illness and unsuccessful medical treatment on Dec. 11, the work studio added.

No further details were revealed about the illness she suffered.

"May there be no sickness in heaven, and may we meet again," the work studio wrote.

Chow's family also wrote that they hope Chow continues to be happy in another place, and that the family is proud of her.

Chow's passing came as a shock to the public as she had just celebrated her 57th birthday on Dec. 6.

She greeted her fans via a post on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, on her birthday before rumours of her passing started spreading online on Dec. 11.

Who is Kathy Chow?

Chow was best known for her lead character Zhou Zhiruo in 1994's adaptation of "The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber".

Her showbiz career kickstarted after she participated in Miss Hong Kong pageant.

Top photos from Kathy Chow's Weibo