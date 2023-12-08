Back

Man, 69, dies after his PMA collides with motorcycle at Jurong West

The 27-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Winnie Li | December 08, 2023, 06:24 PM

A 69-year-old male rider on a personal mobility aids (PMA) was conveyed unconscious to the hospital after colliding with a motorcycle near Block 457 Jurong West Street 41 on Dec. 7 night.

The elderly man subsequently passed away, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Screenshot via Google Maps

According to photos and footage of the aftermath of the accident, an elderly man wearing a blue top was seen lying on the side of the road.

Three paramedics were seen attending to the elderly man, with one conducting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

A bag filled with tissue paper could also be seen on the grass patch located by the side of the road.

What happened

According to the source, surnamed Xie (transliteration from Mandarin), who tipped Shin Min off, he saw the elderly man lying on the ground when he walked past the scene of the accident.

Fragmented parts of the elderly man's PMA were scattered along one side of the road.

"I believe the uncle was trying to cross the road while riding his PMA when he collided with the motorcycle. The impact of the collision must be quite significant as both the PMA's seat and wheels fell off," Xie said.

Xie also added that both the PMA rider and the motorcyclist sustained injuries and fell to the ground after the collision.

"The motorcyclist, who was younger, appeared to suffer from leg as well as neck injuries and kept groaning. The PMA rider was lying on the road and was not responsive."

In the meantime, other passers-by helped direct traffic, recounted Xie.

Statements from SCDF & police

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that the road traffic accident took place on Thursday at around 8:35pm.

SCDF conveyed one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and another person to National University Hospital.

The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old male, was conveyed conscious to the hospital, the Singapore Police Force told Shin Min.

Police investigations are underway.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News

