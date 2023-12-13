Back

Some Johor Causeway checkpoint bus zone counters & e-gates to close for upgrading from Dec. 15

Closed for upgrading works.

Keyla Supharta | December 13, 2023, 05:31 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

The bus zone at the Sultan Iskandar Building immigration checkpoint in Johor Bahru, Malaysia will close some of its counters and electronic gates (e-gates) from Friday (Dec. 15) for upgrading works.

The upgrading work is expected to last until Jan. 15, 2024, the Johor immigration department announced in a Facebook post on Dec. 12.

Travellers are advised to plan for their trip with consideration to the closure during this period.

Closed in three different phases

The counters will be closed in three different phases:

Bus departure halls

Phase 1: Dec. 15, 2023

  • Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) counters

  • E-gate counters No. 1 to No. 3

  • Manual counters No. 1 to No. 4

Phase 2: Dec. 21, 2023

  • E-gate counters No.1 to No. 6

  • Manual counters No. 11 to No. 18

Phase 3: Dec. 28, 2023

  • Manual counter No. 3 to No. 12

Bus arrival halls

Phase 1: Dec. 28, 2023

  • MDAC counters

  • E-gate counters No. 1 to No. 3

  • Manual counters No. 1 to No. 4

Phase 2: Jan. 3, 2024

  • E-gate counters No.1 to No. 6

  • Manual counters No. 11 to No. 18

Phase 3: Jan. 9, 2024

  • Manual counter No. 3 to No. 12

Top image via Mohit Kejriwal/Google and Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia Negeri Johor/Facebook

S'porean woman, 50, charged with causing death of husband, 62, with knife during AMK void deck scuffle

She asked for bail to pay her final respects to her husband but was denied.

December 13, 2023, 06:07 PM

Spend S$100 at Royce’ & win a trip to Hokkaido, Japan

Royce' chocolate + Japan = Core memory unlocked.

December 13, 2023, 05:45 PM

'Stand on the side of humanity': Halimah Yacob on rising death toll in Gaza

The former president shared her thoughts.

December 13, 2023, 04:34 PM

Anwar splits 2 ministries into 4 to tackle communications, digital, energy transition & sustainability issues

Two ministries good, four ministries better?

December 13, 2023, 04:07 PM

S’porean, 47, quits job at Apple & now rescues animals for a living after volunteering with Acres

He loves snakes.

December 13, 2023, 03:13 PM

S’pore teen, 14, admits to impregnating girl, 15, instigating her to bury stillborn

He claimed it was difficult to buy protection due to his young age.

December 13, 2023, 02:33 PM

SHINee to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Mar. 2, 2024

SHINee's back.

December 13, 2023, 01:29 PM

Prepare tissue paper: Aussie hunks lose their shirts & pants in R18 show at RWS on Dec. 17

Thirsty.

December 13, 2023, 11:57 AM

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher dies at 61

Rest in peace, Velvet Thunder.

December 13, 2023, 11:05 AM

S'pore bus company offering S$5,000/month starting pay for bus drivers, S$10,000 sign-on bonus

They hope to entice more young people to join the bus industry.

December 13, 2023, 10:07 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.