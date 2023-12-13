Some Johor Causeway checkpoint bus zone counters & e-gates to close for upgrading from Dec. 15

The bus zone at the Sultan Iskandar Building immigration checkpoint in Johor Bahru, Malaysia will close some of its counters and electronic gates (e-gates) from Friday (Dec. 15) for upgrading works.

The upgrading work is expected to last until Jan. 15, 2024, the Johor immigration department announced in a Facebook post on Dec. 12.

Travellers are advised to plan for their trip with consideration to the closure during this period.

Closed in three different phases

The counters will be closed in three different phases:

Bus departure halls

Phase 1: Dec. 15, 2023

Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) counters

E-gate counters No. 1 to No. 3

Manual counters No. 1 to No. 4

Phase 2: Dec. 21, 2023

E-gate counters No.1 to No. 6

Manual counters No. 11 to No. 18

Phase 3: Dec. 28, 2023

Manual counter No. 3 to No. 12

Bus arrival halls

Phase 1: Dec. 28, 2023

MDAC counters

E-gate counters No. 1 to No. 3

Manual counters No. 1 to No. 4

Phase 2: Jan. 3, 2024

E-gate counters No.1 to No. 6

Manual counters No. 11 to No. 18

Phase 3: Jan. 9, 2024

Manual counter No. 3 to No. 12

