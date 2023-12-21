Back

4 suspects, aged 15-41, involved in attempt to kidnap S'porean boy in JB arrested

The youngest suspect is 15 years old.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 21, 2023, 03:42 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

Earlier this week, Mothership broke the news about a seven-year-old boy who was almost kidnapped by his father's business partner in Johor Bahru.

The boy was fortunately rescued by his 41-year-old father, surnamed Lin, after three abductors abandoned the car and ran away after being intercepted and confronted by Lin.

Lin then made police reports in both Singapore and JB before making public his experience in hopes that the Malaysian police would catch all men involved.

Photos from Lin.

At that point, only Lin's Malaysian business partner, the alleged mastermind, was identified and caught.

On Dec. 21 morning, Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily updated that the three remaining abductors have been arrested.

They were youths aged 15, 17 and 18.

They were arrested on Dec. 20, 2023, afternoon in the Pontian district at around 5:20pm.

They will be taken into custody until Dec. 24.

Top image from Lin

Changi Airport Terminal 2 to have new landside hotel by 2027

It will be Changi Airport's third landside hotel.

December 21, 2023, 03:18 PM

Pasir Ris West Plaza slashing: Alleged attacker & victim said to operate handphone shops at Loyang Point

The alleged attack was said to have quite a few arguments with one of the victims in the past.

December 21, 2023, 01:45 PM

S'pore vet, 74, spent S$93,000 to clone beloved dog that died in 2021

"I made a promise to Khan that we’ll meet again."

December 21, 2023, 12:30 PM

S'pore woman orders S$2,850 porcelain tile for renovations, contractors leave it at roadside for 3 days

The firm said it was "standard practice" to leave such construction items by the roadside for recollection.

December 21, 2023, 12:25 PM

F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2023 lauded as 'Best Race' of season by international motorsport community

No, it's not because Red Bull didn't win.

December 21, 2023, 10:59 AM

Cyclist, 45, killed in hit-and-run accident on Nicoll Highway, driver, 33, arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 21, 2023, 10:51 AM

Pasir Ris West Plaza slashing not random, related to 'ongoing dispute': Teo Chee Hean

The police said the parties involved are known to each other and "not on friendly terms".

December 21, 2023, 12:23 AM

Slashing incident at Pasir Ris West Plaza leaves several badly injured, police on scene investigating

Four people were injured, including the 61-year-old alleged attacker, who was subsequently arrested.

December 20, 2023, 09:22 PM

M'sian singer, 26, allegedly killed by admirer, 44, who drove her home after restaurant stabbing

Her body was found in the passenger seat of his car.

December 20, 2023, 07:53 PM

Tokyo's Shibuya cancels New Year's Eve countdown for 4th time in a row

The large digital screens surrounding the famous scramble crossing will be turned off an hour early.

December 20, 2023, 06:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.