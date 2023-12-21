4 suspects, aged 15-41, involved in attempt to kidnap S'porean boy in JB arrested

Earlier this week, Mothership broke the news about a seven-year-old boy who was almost kidnapped by his father's business partner in Johor Bahru.

The boy was fortunately rescued by his 41-year-old father, surnamed Lin, after three abductors abandoned the car and ran away after being intercepted and confronted by Lin.

Lin then made police reports in both Singapore and JB before making public his experience in hopes that the Malaysian police would catch all men involved.

At that point, only Lin's Malaysian business partner, the alleged mastermind, was identified and caught.

On Dec. 21 morning, Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily updated that the three remaining abductors have been arrested.

They were youths aged 15, 17 and 18.

They were arrested on Dec. 20, 2023, afternoon in the Pontian district at around 5:20pm.

They will be taken into custody until Dec. 24.

Top image from Lin