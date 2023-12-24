S'porean socialite Jamie Chua reveals Sentosa Cove home via house tour video

Singaporean socialite Jamie Chua revealed more of her new home through a YouTube video posted on Dec. 23.

Her current home, as previously reported by The Business Times to be located in Sentosa Cove, is three storeys tall and has an area of 7,800 square feet.

Chua quipped that although she knew many had anticipated this video, she wanted to wait until the Christmas season to showcase the home at its most festive.

Catwalk Gallery

As Chua and her boyfriend, Terence Koh, presented their pristine white hallways which the couple dubbed the "Catwalk Gallery", Koh said that the first thing Chua had told the house designers was: "I want it to look like Kim Kardashian's house".

Chua defended herself, saying that the architects came up with the inspiration.

"I'm no knock-off okay," she joked.

She elaborated that she "absolutely adores" the walkway, adding that it has become a "conversation piece" amongst her friends.

Koh said that the lighting embedded in the walls projects up to the ceiling, brightening the area without distracting from the beauty of the arches and panelling.

Chua also shared that the panelling in the walls can be opened to reveal storage spaces, which help conceal the clutter.

One of the hidden doors even led to her powder room, complete with a row of scented candles and gold finishes.

Dining room and kitchen

The couple shared that the dining room is where they spend the most of their time.

They said that they love to eat and host dinner parties.

The kitchen island and dining table is made out of a rare Calacatta Gold marble.

Jamie's keen eye for furniture extended to the kitchen, where the Calacatta Gold finishes continue.

Chua designed the rough wood table herself.

Koh was "shocked" when he first saw the table as it did not match the other furniture, but said that the table had quickly proved its usefulness through its practicality.

Living room

Koh described the living room as a place "where important decisions are made".

Such "important decisions" include watching a football match or flying to Paris to buy a bag.

The couple didn't want the living room to be conservative and stuffy, and wanted to incorporate elements of "Parisian elegance" into the design.

"I want my new home to look like the Dior apartment," Chua said, expressing that the apartment and Dior's Avenue Montaigne store was the inspiration behind the living room.

"But people know you more for your Hermes bags, so why not the Hermes store?" Koh asked.

"Just between you and me guys, I just don't like wood in its natural colour," Chua revealed.

Similar to the walkway, the wooden panelling on the wall hides storage to keep Chua's "skeletons in the closet", they joked.

Conservatory

An avid gardener and fan of botany, Chua included an English-inspired conservatory in her home.

This is where she shows off her flowers, notably her roses.

Stairs and lift

Chua's house includes both a staircase and a lift.

The staircase features curved glass, which is hard to obtain.

The house also has a hydraulic lift, which Koh had to convince Chua to include as he thought it was "absolutely crucial to every single house".

Gym and spa room

A notable feature in Koh's gym room is the skylight integrated in the ceiling, which can be opened or closed.

On the other hand, Chua's spa room is where she enjoys her massages and beauty services.

Bathroom

Contrary to the other parts of the house, Chua revealed that the master bathroom has a pink theme.

The main feature wall is made out of Rosa Portugal marble that is specially made and flown in.

Chua elaborated on the design of the bathroom, saying she wanted an "elegant feel with a touch of old-world charm", as reflected by the arches on the doors and shelves.

The couple concluded the video by teasing the next one, which will include both Koh and Chua's respective wardrobe tours.

Top photo via Jamie Chua/YouTube