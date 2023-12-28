Indonesian VP candidates face controversy over remarks on women

Amidst an intensifying presidential race, Indonesian vice presidential candidates faced backlash for remarks they made while on the campaign trail.

Corrupt because of their wives?

Mahfud MD, running mate to presidential candidate of ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Ganjar Pranowo, recently found himself in hot water after saying that many husbands become corrupt "because of their wives".

"In many cases, husbands get involved in crimes because their wives are not good," Mahfud said while speaking about the importance of women's role in nation-building to a group of women at a prayer assembly in Padang, West Sumatra.

"Many corrupt officials are now in prison because of their wives' demands. Their salary is only 20 million rupiah (S$1,721), but their spending is 50 million rupiah (S$4,281)."

Activists slammed the vice presidential candidate for his comment, accusing him of sexism and misogyny, BBC Indonesia reported. Others felt that Mahfud was trivialising the issue and overlooking systemic reasons for corruption.

News skewed to "elicit a cynical impression and response": Mahfud

Commenting on the backlash, Mahfud said that news covering his speech has been skewed to "elicit a cynical impression and response" although his message contained praise for mothers.

"According to religion, the mother's role is important as the door to heaven for children and as a pillar to the state. A child can receive heaven because he was born and raised by a good mother," Mahfud wrote.

Jdl berita ini memancing kesan dan respons agak sinis pd-hal isinya pujian bg kaum Ibu. Mnrt agama, peran ibu penting sbg pintu surga bg anak dan sbg tiang negara. Seorang anak bs mendapat surga krn lahir dan diasuh oleh sepak terjang (kaki) ibu yg baik. https://t.co/OrXodcUkYU — Mahfud MD (@mohmahfudmd) December 18, 2023

Consume "sulfuric" acid

Mahfud was not the only vice presidential candidate who found himself in controversy.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, vice presidential candidate alongside Prabowo Subianto from the Gerindra Party, made a gaffe when discussing pregnant women.

Gibran, whose eligibility for candidacy was made possible due to a recent court ruling, apologised for mistakenly telling pregnant women to consume "sulfuric acid".

Gibran had intended to say "folic acid" instead, Kompas reported.

Alleged breach of campaign regulation, but case won't be pursued

Gibran, who is the son of current Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, was also previously accused of a supposed breach of campaign regulation, Tempo reported.

Central Jakarta's General Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) said it would seek clarification from Gibran for allegedly distributing milk during a "car-free day" in the Sudirman-Thamrin areas, Jakarta, on Dec. 3, 2023.

Indonesia has adopted car-free days to promote sustainability, reduce traffic congestion, and create a healthier environment by temporarily closing certain streets to motorised vehicles.

Jakarta observed car-free days every Sunday from 6am to 11am in the Sudirman-Tharmin areas.

Political activity and campaigns are not permitted during car-free days, Tempo stated.

However, Bawaslu on Dec. 28 announced that they would not proceed with the case on "account of inadequate elements of general elections policy violation".

The complete decision on Gibran's case will be made known on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

General election

Indonesia will be holding its general elections on Feb. 14, 2024.

The general elections will see more than 205 million local and overseas Indonesians voting for their next president on Feb. 14, 2024.

Presidential campaigns are in full swing, with presidential candidates and their running mates trying to win over the voters.

On Dec. 12, the three presidential hopefuls faced off in the first of five televised debates ahead of the February election next year.

Top image via Prabowo Subianto/Facebook