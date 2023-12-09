Ice Magic 2023 gets revamped entry system & larger space to avoid repeat of 2022's long wait times

The winter-themed pop-up playground Ice Magic has returned to Singapore.

There are a number things different about to this year's edition.

A rep told Mothership that the team behind Ice Magic identified areas that they could improve on from last year's event, and made the necessary changes.

Here are some of the things they've done:

Expanded play space

This year's playground spans 3,000 square metres, up from last year's 2,400 square metres.

While Ice Magic was operating at maximum capacity last year, the number of tickets per time slot this year has been capped at 70 per cent.

Fixed time slots

Tickets this year will only be valid for a specific 165-minute time slot, namely one of the following:

10am - 12:45pm

1pm - 3:45pm

4pm - 6:45pm

Registration will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the respective time slot.

Last entry into the venue will also be an hour before the session closes.

The 15-minute gap in between sessions will be for staff to usher visitors out, and prepare the space for the next batch of patrons.

Express queues

While winter jackets and boots will still be available for visitors to borrow for free, there will be an express queue for those who come with their own winter-ready gear.

This means that those who bring their own winter jackets and footwear will be able to skip the wait time and head straight into the playground.

F&B vendors moved outdoors

Last year's edition saw the F&B vendors being housed just outside the playground, within the waiting area.

This year, all but one stall has been moved just outside the waiting area to ease the congestion within the tentage.

Instead of having just one door which serves as both the entrance and exit, there is now a dedicated entry and exit point respectively.

Ice Magic: Winter Wonderland

Tickets: S$19 to S$49 per person, available on SISTIC

Address: Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970

Opening hours: 10am - 7pm, daily till Jan. 21, 2024

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin