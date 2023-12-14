Back

S'porean man, 38, allegedly drags ICA officer at Woodlands Checkpoint after 3/4 fuel tank rule not met

The driver was arrested and charged with performing a rash act causing the officer to suffer knee injuries.

Julia Yee | December 14, 2023, 02:34 PM

When an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer at the Woodlands Checkpoint stopped a car departing Singapore, he discovered that its fuel tank was filled below the stipulated level of three-quarters full.

He instructed its driver to hand over his passport, park his car, and follow him to the ICA Duty Office.

However, the 38-year-old Singaporean driver refused to abide and instead accelerated his car, causing the officer to be dragged along with it, according to CNA.

On Dec. 14, 2023, The Straits Times and Shin Min Daily News reported that the driver, Steve Ling Wei Liang, was charged in court with a rash act causing hurt to the ICA officer.

Officer dragged by car

The officer was dragged by the car for several metres, reported ST.

The car was also said to have nearly hit a pedestrian and other vehicles in the vicinity.

A police statement issued on Dec. 13 indicated that the incident resulted in the ICA officer suffering bodily pain and that he was then conveyed conscious to the hospital.

According to Shin Min, charge sheets revealed that the ICA officer suffered superficial knee injuries.

The driver was subsequently arrested and charged.

He is expected to plead guilty on Jan. 25, 2024, said ST.

If convicted, the Singaporean may be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Three-quarter tank rule

Singapore-registered vehicles are required to carry a minimum level of motor fuel before departing Singapore for Malaysia through the land checkpoints — at least three-quarters of the tank, as outlined by the Singapore customs' three-quarters tank rule.

This rule has been actively enforced since the Singapore-Malaysia land borders reopened in 2022.

Drivers who fail to comply with the rule may be issued with a composition sum of up to S$500 or be prosecuted in court.

Motorists will be instructed to turn away from the land checkpoints if caught committing the offence.

Top image via ICA

