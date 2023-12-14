Back

ICA inspector allegedly took sexual bribes from 6 men in exchange for helping with their short-term visit pass

The inspector has been interdicted from service since Apr. 15, 2023.

Ruth Chai | December 14, 2023, 04:32 PM

An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) inspector allegedly helped six men with their short-term visit pass applications in exchange for sexual favours.

Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram, 53, was charged in court on Dec. 14, 2023. He received six charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to CNA and ST, he obtained the gratifications between 2022 and February 2023 in exchange for helping the six men remain in Singapore.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence may be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000 or both.

Kannan is out on S$30,000 bail. He will return to court on Jan. 11, 2024.

Responding to ST's queries, ICA said Kannan was immediately reported to the relevant authorities for follow-up investigation when they received information on his alleged corruption.

Kannan has been interdicted from service since Apr. 15, 2023, they added.

ICA said they take a serious view of errant officers and that officers who break the law will be dealt with accordingly.

Top photo via Google Maps

