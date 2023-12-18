Back

Receptionist, 36 & employer, 51, charged for allowing sex workers operate in Beach Road hotel

The receptionist allegedly took commission from sex workers.

Hannah Martens | December 18, 2023, 03:22 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappA receptionist and her employer were charged on Dec. 18, 2023, for their roles in allowing sex workers to ply their trade in the Beach Road hotel.

Receptionist allegedly earned commission from sex workers

According to a press release from the police on Dec. 15, 2023, officers from the Central Police Division raided Lion Peak Hotel Bugis on Apr. 25 and Apr. 26, 2023.

They arrested eight vice workers for allegedly using remote communication services to offer sexual services.

Further investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department revealed that the receptionist of the hotel, a 36-year-old woman, Do Thi Tuyet Nhung, had allegedly earned a commission from the sex workers in exchange for facilitating their operations at the hotel.

According to CNA, Do was charged on Dec. 18, 2023, with three offences under the Women's Charter of living in part on the earnings of a sex worker.

Her charges alleged she collected earnings from three Thai sex workers between Apr. 20 and Apr. 23, 2023.

Receptionist's employer also charged

Do's employer, 51-year-old Michael Tay Fook Meng was also charged with contravening the Hotel Licensing Regulations.

Under the Hotels Act, a licensee is liable for employing a person who permits sex workers to occupy rooms in the hotel.

If convicted, the licensee faces a fine not exceeding S$1,000, and for a second or subsequent conviction, a fine not exceeding S$2,000. 

Any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earning of the prostitution of a woman or girl can be jailed for up to seven years and fined a maximum of S$100,000.

Top photos via Google Maps

Now a forest habitat used by over 100 fauna species, Eco-Link@BKE was once an unsure suggestion

A brief story on development and conservation.

December 18, 2023, 02:41 PM

S'pore woman finds cockroach in Filet-O-Fish box after buying takeaway from Funan Mall McDonald's

SFA has investigated the outlet, and did not find any pest infestation or food safety lapses.

December 18, 2023, 02:17 PM

M'sia policeman charged with murder of student, 17, in Ipoh, after hit-&-run

No bail was offered.

December 18, 2023, 12:54 PM

Chevrolet tries to cut into Causeway bus lane, gets bumper smashed by huge truck

Free facelift.

December 18, 2023, 12:27 PM

S'pore Army 3rd Div commander, 1st S'porean to get US Bronze Star Medal, shares Afghan war experience

He received the award after serving in Afghanistan for a six-month tour.

December 18, 2023, 12:09 PM

Taylor Sheesh 'The Errors Tour' coming to S'pore Hard Rock Cafe on Mar. 16, 2024

Get ready for Sheesh.

December 18, 2023, 10:48 AM

S'pore woman, 43, rolls out of Transtar bus with luggage, driver, 44, arrested

Her arm was trapped when the bus driver abruptly closed the door. She rolled out of the bus when the bus drove off.

December 18, 2023, 09:58 AM

Donkey Kong section of USJ Super Nintendo World to open in Spring 2024

Banana slamma.

December 17, 2023, 11:02 PM

S'porean actor Joel Choo, 29, marries girlfriend of 10 years

Congratulations.

December 17, 2023, 10:31 PM

S'pore woman asked to leave bus for carrying 'durians', throws 'durians' out of bus instead

If it's your first time convicted in court for littering from a vehicle, it can get you up to a S$50,000 fine, a year in jail or both.

December 17, 2023, 08:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.