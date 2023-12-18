Receptionist, 36 & employer, 51, charged for allowing sex workers operate in Beach Road hotel

A receptionist and her employer were charged on Dec. 18, 2023, for their roles in allowing sex workers to ply their trade in the Beach Road hotel.

Receptionist allegedly earned commission from sex workers

According to a press release from the police on Dec. 15, 2023, officers from the Central Police Division raided Lion Peak Hotel Bugis on Apr. 25 and Apr. 26, 2023.

They arrested eight vice workers for allegedly using remote communication services to offer sexual services.

Further investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department revealed that the receptionist of the hotel, a 36-year-old woman, Do Thi Tuyet Nhung, had allegedly earned a commission from the sex workers in exchange for facilitating their operations at the hotel.

According to CNA, Do was charged on Dec. 18, 2023, with three offences under the Women's Charter of living in part on the earnings of a sex worker.

Her charges alleged she collected earnings from three Thai sex workers between Apr. 20 and Apr. 23, 2023.

Receptionist's employer also charged

Do's employer, 51-year-old Michael Tay Fook Meng was also charged with contravening the Hotel Licensing Regulations.

Under the Hotels Act, a licensee is liable for employing a person who permits sex workers to occupy rooms in the hotel.

If convicted, the licensee faces a fine not exceeding S$1,000, and for a second or subsequent conviction, a fine not exceeding S$2,000.

Any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earning of the prostitution of a woman or girl can be jailed for up to seven years and fined a maximum of S$100,000.

Top photos via Google Maps