Parking dispute at The Heeren: Elderly man alights from Toyota & tells waiting driver 'f**k you'

A parking dispute in a carpark at The Heeren turned ugly after an elderly passenger alighted from a Toyota car to confront the other driver, later hurling profanities at him.

The incident took place on Dec. 15 at around 6pm.

The confrontation was captured in a clip shared on the "SG Road Vigilante" Facebook group later that day.

Part 1: A crowded carpark near a drop-off point

Dashcam footage shared by one of the drivers showed that he was waiting for a red car to vacate a carpark lot at 22 Bideford Road (The Heeren) carpark, in the heart of the Orchard shopping district.

The carpark looked full on that evening, with no other visible lots up for grabs.

Ahead of the lot was a drop-off point, where a black Toyota Sienta had stopped to drop off a number of passengers, including children.

The Toyota initially had its hazard lights blinking, indicating it was temporarily stopping.

However, as the cam car driver approached the soon-to-be vacant lot with the intent of claiming it, the Toyota driver signalled right instead.

This likely meant he intended to reverse into the lot.

Part 2: A contested lot

As the red car inched out, the cam car driver reversed slightly to give it space to exit.

That's when the Toyota seized the opportunity to reverse into the lot.

The cam car driver, however, moved forward after the red car left, blocking the lot.

It was then a stand-off between the two vehicles, with both contesting the lot.

Part 3: Confrontation

Things came to a head when an elderly man, with mask in hand, alighted from the Toyota and approached the cam car driver.

He also pointed at the Toyota, purportedly staking his claim on the lot.

In response, the driver insisted that the Toyota had been "dropping people off", but the elderly man retorted they had been "waiting" for the lot.

The driver gave way to the Toyota to take the lot but the dispute continued.

Driver (loudly): "Please lah, all of your family is there. You dropped them off and you [still] tell me that you're waiting?!" Man: "F**k you." Driver: "You are an old man and still say 'f**k you' ? Walao eh. Your kind of behaviour, wah. Joker sia,"

At this point, the Toyota driver, who was presumably the man's son, called the cam car driver a "b*st*rd".

The cam car driver lost his cool.

"You f*****g dropping people off and you tell me that you're waiting!" he shouted as a parting shot while driving off.

In the caption of the video, the cam car driver noted that it was during the holiday season at Orchard Road and so parking was "hard". He also felt that the other party's behaviour was "just wrong".

Online users supportive of camcar driver

In the comments, online users were overwhelmingly supportive of the cam car driver.

Some pointed out that the Toyota driver was too far away to claim the lot, and opined that the cam car driver had the right of way.

Other commenters criticised the actions of the Toyota driver and the other man.

"Don't waste another minute [arguing] with unreasonable people," one wrote.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante / Facebook. Quotes edited for clarity.