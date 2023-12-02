AVS proposal to allow 2 cats per HDB flat

A 34-year ban on cat ownership in public flats could be reversed soon as the government is looking at a proposal to allow Housing and Development Board (HDB) households to own up to two cats per flat.

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said in its Dec. 2 statement that it will propose maximum limits such as:

- Two cats (and one dog of an approved breed, as per the current limit) for each HDB premises

- Three cats or dogs, or a combination of both, for each private premises

The keeping of additional pets will be subjected to approval by AVS, as well as HDB.

Microchipped and licensed

Under the framework, pet cats will require mandatory microchipping and licensing.

This will allow authorities to hold owners to greater account.

Upon the launching of the framework, pet owners will have time to meet the licensing conditions, as a two-year transition period would be introduced.

All pet cat licences would be issued free-of-charge during this transition period.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How also revealed more about the proposal when he was speaking at the Pets’ Day Out event held at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, organised by the AVS.

For households that have more pet cats than the proposed limit of two cats per HDB flat, cat owners can apply to license and keep all existing pet cats when the framework is rolled out.

But this would be subject to AVS’ approval.

AVS may also conduct checks to ensure that the pet cats are kept in good condition.

Tan added that the authorities are also looking into assisting cat fosterers that might exceed the proposed limits.

In order for pet owners to be licenced under the proposed framework, they should ensure that their cats are “kept under control” in public.

Pet owners are also to take steps, such as by installing window grilles, meshes or other barriers to prevent cats from roaming or falling from height, AVS said in its statement.

One-time online course

To be issued a licence, all first-time cat or dog licence applicants must complete a one-time free online pet ownership course.

The online course in the four vernacular languages will cover basic pet care skills and responsible pet ownership.

Fees for licences after transition period

For sterilised cats that are licensed during the two-year transition period, AVS will propose to issue free life-time licences.

Owners of unsterilised cats will be subject to higher licensing fees when renewing their cat’s licences after the two-year transition period.

Current cat owners will have to declare that they owned their cats before the transition period and it will be an offence to keep an unlicensed pet cat after the transition.

AVS said it strongly encourages sterilisation of pet cats, as it prevents unintended breeding, as well as providing health and behavioural benefits.

34-year ban

Since 1989, HDB residents have not been permitted to own pet cats.

Offenders may be fined up to S$4,000 if found to have a pet cat in their flat as stated under the Housing and Development (Animals) Rules.

Members of the public can share their feedback on the proposed cat management framework, as well as their views on pet cat sterilisation with AVS at this link from Dec. 2 until Feb. 1, 2024.

AVS aim's to review the feedback and further refine it when needed before launching the finalised framework by 2024.

The proposal follows extensive public consultation, comprising a two-month public survey, and focus group discussions with a diverse range of stakeholders, such as cat owners and non-owners, community caregivers, cat fosterers and rescuers, veterinarians, animal welfare groups, and relevant agencies.

