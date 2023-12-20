M'sian husband, 23, dies in traffic collision a day after getting married

A young newlywed couple in Malaysia were barely married for a day when they found themselves involved in a fatal traffic collision which killed the husband and injured the wife, New Straits Times reported on Dec. 18.

The couple were on their way back to Sungai Besar, Selangor, after returning their rented wedding costume at a boutique in Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 17 when the incident occurred.

The groom, 23-year-old Norsyam Nasullah Rahum, lost his life when his Perodua Bezza collided with two other vehicles around 10pm at Tanjong Karang, Selangor.

His wife, Aini Hayati Mohd Radzi, 22, survived the collision but broke her left leg and injured her chin.

Just celebrated their wedding

Aini's brother, Muhd Aiman, 25, said that the family had just celebrated the young couple's wedding the day before the incident at Dewan Seri Bernam, a Civic centre in Sungai Besar.

Muhd Aiman was on his way home to Kajang when he received news of the collision. Reportedly, he and his family only found out about the accident through Facebook.

He immediately rushed to Tanjong Karang Hospital after learning about the collision.

"Not long after we arrived, the hospital pronounced my sister's husband's death," said Muhd Aiman, as quoted by Harian Metro.

Muhd Aiman, who described his brother-in-law as shy but kind and friendly, said that the burial would take place in Bukit Mertajam, Penang.

Meanwhile, his sister will be transferred to Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment.

Lost control of vehicle

According to a preliminary report by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, the collision involved a Perodua Bezza, Nissan Almera, and Honda City.

Kuala Selangor District Police Chief Superintendent Ramli Kasa said the driver of the Perodua Bezza is believed to have lost control of his vehicle, causing the car to overturn, enter the opposing lane and collide with the Honda City.

The driver of the Honda City, a woman in her 30s, broke her right leg.

The driver of the Nissan Almera, a man in his 50s, sustained minor injuries.

Ramli added the collision resulted in the Perodua Bezza being dragged for about 11 metres and causing severe injuries to the driver which resulted in his death.

He said that the case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

Top image via Balai Bomba Dan Penyelamat Tanjong Karang/Facebook