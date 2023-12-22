Back

GrabUnlimited has new vouchers for rides & deliveries till end 2023, new subscribers get one-month free trial

Best S$5.99 to spend this December.

| Khine Zin Htet | Sponsored | December 22, 2023, 02:02 PM

Events

If you haven't hopped onto the GrabUnlimited hype train yet, allow me to be your conductor.

The limited-time upgraded version offers a diverse array of vouchers, along with new benefits that just might woo you over.

I confess that I wasn't a subscriber myself until recently, caught in the daily grind of working from home and relying on food deliveries.

But oh boy, signing up for GrabUnlimited turned out to be a game-changer.

Here’s why.

New vouchers, at no additional cost

Let's dive straight into Grab's latest year-end offerings.

First on the list is a fantastic voucher that provides free delivery on large GrabFood orders (capped at S$10) with a minimum spend of S$70.

This voucher came in handy when my colleagues and I ordered food for a year-end gathering in the office.

Our orders amounted to above S$100 and the service fee was S$8.80.

With the voucher, I was able to shave off my full delivery fee of S$8.40.

Screenshot via Mothership

But that's not all — for those eagerly awaiting a discount on rides, you can now rejoice.

There are also new vouchers offering a 10 per cent discount on GrabCar Premium rides (capped at S$3).

This might be a sign to treat myself to a more comfortable and spacious ride for the holiday season.

Discounts on delivery

Now, let's rewind a bit and explore what initially drew me into GrabUnlimited's treasure trove of deals — the enticing discounts on delivery.

What stands out? A glorious up to S$3 off on food delivery fees.

I realised that a mere two orders would cover the S$5.99 monthly subscription.

But that's not all – for days when we don’t feel like walking under the sun to get to the nearest supermarket, GrabUnlimited also throws in up to S$3 off delivery discount vouchers for GrabMart.

Perfect for grocery emergencies.

Screenshot via Mothership

Further discounts on selected merchants

As if discounted delivery fees aren't enough, here's the real kicker: GrabUnlimited subscribers get up to 30 per cent off at selected stores.

Deals are refreshed monthly, so you will never get sick of your meals.

On top of up to S$3 off for delivery fees, I was also able to shave some fees off my favourite Japanese donburi for lunch.

Screenshot via Mothership

The gift that keeps on giving

But wait, there's more. The buffet of vouchers with GrabUnlimited doesn't stop there.

Bonus delights include a voucher for 15 per cent off food self-pickup orders and a voucher for 10 per cent off GrabExpress delivery fees.

And guess what? New subscribers are given a one-month free trial (U.P S$5.99/month).

If you want to join me onboard the joys of GrabUnlimited, click here.

With the new year approaching fast, why not indulge in these sweet deals and make the last week of the year a tad more rewarding, one discount at a time?

This sponsored article by Grab made this writer hungry and grabbed some food.

Top image by Khine Zin Htet and Grab

