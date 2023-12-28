Glenn Yong makes it to ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ list 2 years in a row

Singaporean actor-singer Glenn Yong has made it to TC Candler's "100 Most Handsome Faces" list for the second year running.

He was the first Singaporean to be included in the list in 2022, and was ranked 62nd.

2023's ranking was revealed on Dec. 28 through a YouTube video.

This year, Yong is ranked 75th place.

Actor Timothée Chalamet was ranked first in this year's list.

Other notable Asians in the list include:

Hong Kong band Mirror's Keung To, in third position

South Korean group Enhypen's Ni-ki, in fourth position



Chinese actor Zhang Zhehan, in seventh position

South Korean group Stray Kids' Bang Chan, in eighth position

South Korean mega group BTS' V, in 10th position

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Glenn Yong's Instagram page.