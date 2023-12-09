Back

'I’m sorry, the baby is coming out': S'pore woman, 30, gives birth in Grab car en route to KKH

It was about a 40-minute drive from her Choa Chu Kang home to the hospital.

Julia Yee | December 09, 2023, 04:31 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

When she awoke at about 7am on the morning of Dec. 6, 30-year-old Siti Nur Shafiatul, who was nearing the end of her pregnancy, felt the tell-tale sign of contractions.

After asking her husband to ferry their two boys to school, she booked a car via Grab to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), reported The Straits Times.

The mother reckoned she'd be able to hold on till she reached the hospital, just as she did so with her second child about 18 months back.

Her third child was supposed to be due on Dec. 13, 2023, she told Shin Min Daily News.

One traffic junction away

She'd struggled to head downstairs when the private-hire car arrived at 9am to pick her up from her Choa Chu Kang home, the woman told ST.

The driver provided a comforting presence, kept a watchful eye on her, and tried to calm her down throughout the 40-minute ride, she recounted.

Siti recounted to Shin Min that they encountered numerous red lights along the way, and the journey took longer than usual because it was peak hour.

They were near the hospital when the woman knew that the time had come.

"I’m sorry, the baby is coming out," she called out to the driver.

Not sure what to do, the frantic woman held on to the handlebars of the doors.

The baby came out immediately after her water bag burst.

"I didn’t expect the baby to come so fast. Because with my second child, I managed to take the Grab (car) and gave birth in the hospital. So I thought maybe this one would also be the same," she told ST.

She was almost right, as the car had only been one traffic junction away from the hospital in the Novena area.

"When we reached the hospital, the baby was already in my hands, and the umbilical cord was already hanging out."

Upon arrival at KKH, the driver wasted no time getting out of the car and looking for help.

Siti's husband was said to have let out a shocked "huh" when informed that she gave birth in the car.

The hospital staff approached the car to cover the baby and cut the cord, while the mother was brought to the labour room and didn't get to thank the driver, according to ST.

Gave driver good rating

That night, the woman took to Facebook to express her gratitude to the driver for helping her keep calm and transporting her safely to the hospital.

She tagged Grab and implored the public to help identify the "uncle" so that she could "thank him properly".

Two days later, she posted an update saying that she'd found him and contacted him personally.

The woman had tipped the driver S$20 via the Grab app, in addition to the trip's S$30 fare.

She also gave him a good rating and wrote a message.

“Grab already contacted me and told me that they will pass this message along and acknowledge this uncle’s efforts," she told ST.

As of Dec. 7,  the mother has been discharged while her newborn son has been transferred to a special care nursery.

“We are glad that mum and baby are well and want to commend our driver-partner for his kind assistance and for remaining calm throughout the journey," a representative from Grab told ST.

Mothership has reached out to Grab for comment.

Top images via Siti Nur Shafiatul/Facebook and Unsplash

Woman & child seen washing shoes at water dispenser for pets at One Holland Village

Please don't.

December 09, 2023, 03:30 PM

AirAsia throws in-flight surprise party with DJ & glow sticks, baby wearing earmuffs joins in

Might have disrupted some plans to nap.

December 09, 2023, 02:21 PM

Firsthand: I spoke to an animal communicator after my dog died. It wasn’t what I expected.

An interesting interaction that I won't do again.

December 09, 2023, 02:01 PM

S'pore couple wins praise from Port Dickson cafe for helping to clear others' table after meal

"I hope this customer will always be blessed," the eatery wrote.

December 09, 2023, 01:42 PM

Street party, carnival rides, food markets & more along Orchard Road for the ultimate Christmas experience

Time to gather your family and friends.

December 09, 2023, 12:54 PM

Plaza Singapura Haidilao staff slays performing viral Chinese dance trend

You can supposedly request for the dance by saying "ke mu san".

December 09, 2023, 12:05 PM

Spending on taxis & impromptu plans: S’porean parents share what travelling with kids for the 1st time is like

Your kids are only young once.

December 09, 2023, 12:00 PM

RWS fined S$2.25 million for not performing checks when collecting cash of S$5,000 or more

The non-compliant transactions were revealed when RWS was directed to do a review of certain patrons’ activities.

December 09, 2023, 11:31 AM

Why does S'pore have a Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) with China? And why is Lawrence Wong there?

Not every country has a JCBC with China.

December 09, 2023, 10:45 AM

Ice Magic 2023 gets revamped entry system & larger space to avoid repeat of 2022's long wait times

Fingers crossed.

December 09, 2023, 10:13 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.