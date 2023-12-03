Woman, 34 & 3-week-old infant found dead at foot of Ghim Moh HDB block

A 34-year-old woman and a three-week-old infant were found dead at Block 29 Ghim Moh Link on the morning of Dec. 3.

According to the Straits Times (ST), the police said that they were alerted to an incident at about 11.15am.

The woman and baby were found lying motionless at the foot of the HDB flat.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the person and infant dead at the scene.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the pair were believed to be mother and son.

A witness said that he called the police after spotting the two bodies while he was passing by the HDB block.

Police officers and two blue tents were later seen at the block.

Several people were seated nearby, with some covering their faces and crying. They were believed to be relatives of the deceased pair, Zaobao reported.

Based on preliminary findings, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

Second incident in a month

This is the second incident — involving a woman and child — to have occurred in Singapore in a month.

On Nov. 5, a woman, 33, and a one-month-old-baby were found dead at the foot of a block of flats in Eunos on Sunday afternoon.

The pair were believed to be mother and daughter.

A day after a woman and a baby were found dead at the foot of a block of Eunos flats, an elderly man was found dead in his flat a mere two blocks away.

Helplines:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Helplines for expectant mothers/mothers:

24-hour Mum-To-Be Helpline: 1800-686-8623

Pregnancy Crisis Service: 6339-9770

Breastfeeding counselling: 6339-3558

Top photo via Google Maps