Gardens by the Bay visitors hit 100 million mark during launch of Christmas at the Gardens

Gardens by the Bay welcomed its 100-millionth visitor on Dec. 2, 2023.

The occasion was commemorated amidst the launch of Christmas at the Gardens, which is Singapore's largest Christmas celebration this year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong marked the occasion by presenting the garden's 100-millionth visitor and his wife with a gift hamper containing a two-year Friends of the Gardens Family Plus membership, a two-night stay in the Garden Pod hotel, and other Garden memorabilia.

Similar presentations were made to Gardens by the Bay’s 20-millionth visitor in 2015 and 50-millionth visitor in 2018.

The 100-millionth visitor, Lester Er, 45, and his 40-year-old wife June Tan, made the visit to Gardens by the Bay with their children spontaneously — diverging from Er's usual Saturday morning Crossfit routine.

The return of the 10th edition of Christmas Wonderland

In addition, Wong launched Christmas at the Gardens, which will see numerous events throughout December.

This included opening the 10th edition of Christmas Wonderland, Singapore's biggest Christmas fair covering more than 27,000 square feet, spanning from Supertree Grove to The Meadow. The fair will run until Jan. 1, 2024, with twice the number of dining options compared to 2022, iconic light installations, and "Blizzard Time" where visitors can experience "snow".

Free concerts are scheduled across two weekends, December 16 to 17 and December 22 to 24, with local acts like Charlie Lim and Benjamin Kheng and community performers such as migrant worker band Betelgeuse and local dance school Danz People.

"Christmas is a season of giving. Against the magnificent backdrop of the luminaries, we hope to gift all the joy of celebrating this special season in the Gardens," said Assistant CEO of Gardens by the Bay May Yeo.

Top photos via Gardens by the Bay