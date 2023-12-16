S'pore couple who met in Punggol Secondary School return 10 years later for wedding shoot

In what many might call a dream come true for a secondary school couple, one TikToker recently had a pre-wedding shoot at her secondary school where she met her “first love”.

Chanel Li and her fiancé Wong Jia Jie had their pre-wedding shoot at Punggol Secondary School recently, and they uploaded some shots onto a TikTok video on Dec. 13.

A Korean romantic drama but make it S'porean

For the shoot, Li, who goes by the handle @chanellingchanel_, and her fiancé Wong donned their school uniforms and took romantic shots in the school hall and a classroom.

The video showcases what took place behind the scenes during the shoot.

“POV: You’re finally marrying your first love & your wedding shots were taken in your school,” read the captions of the video.

The couple took some shots in the school hall.

They also took shots in the classroom. In one scene, they share a earpiece while listening to music together.

Feeling 'Our Beloved Summer' vibes?

Li also shared how she and Wong first met in the school in another TikTok video.

According to this video, they first met in a classroom at the school in 2013, when both were 15 years old.

She added that their love story began when a teacher accidentally “match-made” them.

“I was loud and extroverted, he was quiet and shy. One day, our teacher sat me next to him, hoping it would make me talk less. But little did we know, we fell in love instead.”

Li then shared about how Wong had been by her side throughout the next 10 years of her life.

In particular Wong supported and helped her to start her baking business, Whisking Bakes, in 2020, after the Covid-19 pandemic affected her previous career as an air stewardess.

Li’s TikTok video featuring her pre-wedding shoot has gone viral, garnering over 392,000 views at the time of writing, with more than 39,000 likes.

Many TikTokers called the couple “sweet" and "amazing” in the comments, and congratulated them on their wedding.

One user on TikTok even joked that the couple could still fit in their school uniforms.

You can view the video here:

Top image from @chanellingchanel_.