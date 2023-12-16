Back

S'pore couple who met in Punggol Secondary School return 10 years later for wedding shoot

Straight from a Korean high school drama.

Brenda Khoo | December 16, 2023, 02:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

In what many might call a dream come true for a secondary school couple, one TikToker recently had a pre-wedding shoot at her secondary school where she met her “first love”.

Chanel Li and her fiancé Wong Jia Jie had their pre-wedding shoot at Punggol Secondary School recently, and they uploaded some shots onto a TikTok video on Dec. 13.

A Korean romantic drama but make it S'porean

For the shoot, Li, who goes by the handle @chanellingchanel_, and her fiancé Wong donned their school uniforms and took romantic shots in the school hall and a classroom.

The video showcases what took place behind the scenes during the shoot.

“POV: You’re finally marrying your first love & your wedding shots were taken in your school,” read the captions of the video.

The couple took some shots in the school hall.

Screenshot from @chanellingchanel_

They also took shots in the classroom. In one scene, they share a earpiece while listening to music together.

Screenshot from @chanellingchanel_

Screenshot from @chanellingchanel_

Feeling 'Our Beloved Summer' vibes?

Li also shared how she and Wong first met in the school in another TikTok video.

According to this video, they first met in a classroom at the school in 2013, when both were 15 years old.

She added that their love story began when a teacher accidentally “match-made” them.

“I was loud and extroverted, he was quiet and shy. One day, our teacher sat me next to him, hoping it would make me talk less. But little did we know, we fell in love instead.”

Screenshot from @chanellingchanel_

Li then shared about how Wong had been by her side throughout the next 10 years of her life.

In particular Wong supported and helped her to start her baking business, Whisking Bakes, in 2020, after the Covid-19 pandemic affected her previous career as an air stewardess.

Li’s TikTok video featuring her pre-wedding shoot has gone viral, garnering over 392,000 views at the time of writing, with more than 39,000 likes.

Many TikTokers called the couple “sweet" and "amazing” in the comments, and congratulated them on their wedding.

One user on TikTok even joked that the couple could still fit in their school uniforms.

You can view the video here:

@chanellingchanel_ AHHHHH the photos arent even out yet but I’m already in love with our prewed shoot 😭❤️ lmk if you guys want more sneaks/behind the scenes! Hair & make up: Victoria Han Photographer: @bridelopeproductions Rebecca Venue: Punggol Secondary 💚 #firstlove #sgcouples #sgbrides #sgtiktok #fypsg #bridetobe #sgbridetobe #preweddingshoot #engagementshoot ♬ Some - ♡

Top image from @chanellingchanel_.

Redditor seeks advice on not giving ang bao at friend's 5-star wedding dinner, gets criticised

Hmmmm.

December 16, 2023, 05:59 PM

Cyclist cruises freely inside MRT station on bicycle like it's not a S$500 offence

"Is cycling allowed within the MRT station?"

December 16, 2023, 04:53 PM

Disabled man in China earns by picking plastic bottles & selling crafts, has donated S$188,390 to students

"My life is very difficult, but I can't bear to see others having it harder than I do."

December 16, 2023, 04:51 PM

S'pore's first assisted living flats in Bukit Batok delayed till late 2024 after HDB fires main contractor

The new contractor was appointed on Feb. 14, 2023.

December 16, 2023, 03:20 PM

S'pore's UN ambassador calls again for 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' so aid can reach civilians in Gaza

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated significantly," said Singapore's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

December 16, 2023, 01:27 PM

Bersatu MP challenges Anwar to amend Constitution so that only a Malay-Muslim can be M'sia PM

Anwar pointed out that all current political leaders likely to be prime ministers are Malay.

December 16, 2023, 12:59 PM

ENT surgeons from SGH spread Christmas cheer by carolling around the wards after work

So wholesome.

December 16, 2023, 12:07 PM

Prism+ air con ad featuring Xiaxue deemed 'not acceptable' due to 'greenwashing' claims

A Prism+ spokesperson said the ad was supposed to be "playful and tongue-in-cheek".

December 16, 2023, 11:40 AM

Johor chief minister asks for JB CIQ Complex upgrading to be suspended until end of school holidays

The school holidays are scheduled to end on Jan. 1, 2024.

December 16, 2023, 11:22 AM

Covid-19 surge: MOH urges public to mask up in crowded places, even if they are not sick

Exercise personal and social responsibility.

December 16, 2023, 10:42 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.