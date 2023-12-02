Back

Fan Bingbing wants to visit S'pore Flyer, says she's a homebody who only loves acting & taking care of her skin

Queen.

Zhangxin Zheng | Lee Wei Lin | December 02, 2023, 01:55 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing is here in town for the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), which lasts till Dec. 10.

While it's not her first time here, it has been a while since she last visited.

Wants to visit the Singapore Flyer

The 42-year-old told Mothership that she feels "relaxed" every time she's here, and this time, she's visiting with her mum.

via Fan Bingbing Instagram

Part of reason why she enjoys her trips to the sunny island set in the sea is the food — particularly, Hainanese chicken rice, chilli crab and other hawker fare.

She also mentioned that she really enjoys the "strong festive atmosphere in Singapore" during the Christmas period, with the streets decked out for the year-end festivities.

She hopes to bring her mum to the Singapore Flyer, as she's heard that the landmark is a great spot to get a bird's eye view of the city at night.

Keeping herself in tip-top condition

Fan slept at around 4am after the SGIFF's opening night, and woke up at 10am to get ready for a day full of interviews.

Due to her tight schedule, she wasn't able to grab a proper meal before our interview at 3pm.

Instead, we spotted the thespian taking quick bites of Old Chang Kee fishballs in between interviews.

Despite the lack of proper sustenance, she remained very relaxed and professional throughout the interview with Mothership.

How does she keep up with such demanding schedules?

"I think it's genetic," she said matter-of-factly.

"I've inherited good genes from my mum, and I'm thankful for that. I'm also someone who doesn't like to nitpick, and I don't get angry easily."

She continued:

"There have been people who have known me for 10, or even 20 years, and they've never seen me lose my temper. I channel all my emotions into my acting, so I'm a very calm person off-camera. That's very important to me — maintaining a peaceful mentality."

While workdays can start at dawn and end way past midnight, on off days, Fan wakes up around noon, puts on a face mask, works out (she runs, and clocks in some stretching or yoga), watches a movie and hangs out with her friends.

"I'm just like everyone else," she quipped.

Fan only loves two things — acting is the "love of her life", while the other is beauty and skincare.

She admitted that she has spent "too much time and effort" on beauty and skincare.

She laughed, while saying: "Maybe it's because I'm a homebody!"

She admitted that she spends about 30 to 40 minutes on skincare, and yes, that includes putting on a sheet mask every single day.

Words of wisdom

Fan also shared a piece of advice for those who might be at a crossroads in their lives.

She mused:

"A lot of women worry about marriage, love, or other aspects in their lives. I've been through ups and downs both in my career and life, and I've [learned that] you are the only person who can save yourself, and give yourself that ray of hope.

You have to focus that ray of hope on yourself and focus on yourself, and centre your energy on yourself. Do that, and be ready for that light to shine once the opportunity presents itself."

Top photo via Singapore Flyer/Facebook and by Livia Soh

Firsthand: After 7 years of trying, this S'porean couple finally got pregnant — with triplets

The trio was born on October 6, 2023.

December 02, 2023, 01:22 PM

PM Lee Hsien Loong & Vivian Balakrishnan write condolence letters to Henry Kissinger's wife

Both Singapore leaders said they had benefited greatly from Kissinger's counsel.

December 02, 2023, 12:39 PM

S'pore weather: 1st half of Dec. 2023 will be rainy

Looks like cold November rain is going to last.

December 02, 2023, 11:56 AM

Foreigners entering M'sia must submit digital arrival card from Dec. 1, 2023

Fill in your details 3 days prior to arrival date.

December 02, 2023, 11:22 AM

Abandoned motorcycle found on PIE, rider later discovered dead in the bushes of divider

A SCDF paramedic pronounced one person dead at the scene.

December 02, 2023, 02:43 AM

Ticketmaster glitch allowed users to access other people's accounts & private info while buying Yoasobi's S'pore concert tickets

They could also see other people's personal information such as names, email addresses, and ticket orders.

December 01, 2023, 06:43 PM

Filipino American woman, 79, fulfils dream of visiting all 193 UN-member countries in the world

“Don’t be afraid, just go," she advised prospective travellers.

December 01, 2023, 05:41 PM

Teen, 18, jailed 16 years for homicide of River Valley High schoolmate

There is no precedent in Singapore's history to this case.

December 01, 2023, 04:38 PM

Teen, 17, pleads guilty to advertising 2 underage girls for sex work on Telegram group chat

He collected a commission after they provided paid sex to customers.

December 01, 2023, 03:54 PM

Woman adds extra cheese for 2 burgers from McDonald's Woodlands Mart, finds cheese stuck atop buns instead

Cheese burger.

December 01, 2023, 02:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.