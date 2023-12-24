Back

M'sian girl, 17, falls off Penang bridge after failing driving test, rescued 2 days later

She swam over to a nearby mangrove tree and called for help.

Daniel Seow | December 24, 2023, 02:22 PM

Events

[Content warning: This story contains information of a graphic nature that may be distressing for some. Reader discretion is advised.]

After twice failing her driving test, a 17-year-old Malaysian teenager fell off a bridge in Penang into the sea, on Dec. 21 (Thursday).

The teen ended up clinging on to a mangrove tree near a port for two days before being discovered and rescued by the port's fire department officers, New Straits Times and Bernama reported.

The victim, who was weakened from the ordeal, was taken to a hospital in Penang for treatment.

Left motorcycle on bridge, is believed to have jumped into sea

The local fire department in Perai, together with a water rescue team, had put together a search operation for the teen following a distress call at 11:23am on Dec. 21, Bernama reported.

She had reportedly been heading to Penang from Perai, and left her aunt's motorcycle at the KM 2.2 marker of the Penang Bridge before she is believed to have "leaped" into the sea, as New Straits Times stated. However, Bernama only said that the teen "fell" off the bridge.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department senior operation commander Faris Izwan Ahmad Fadzilah said that they were alerted at 10:25am on Dec. 23 that someone had found the teen, according to New Straits Times.

After falling from the bridge, the victim reportedly swam away before getting stuck on a mangrove tree in the muddy area near Penang Port Sdn Bhd port, he added.

Stuck on a mangrove tree for two days before rescue

Over the course of two days, the victim waved for help at members of the public exercising in the neighbourhood, but no one noticed.

Her waving was finally spotted by a port fire department personnel before she was rescued on Dec. 23, Faris told Bernama.

She was found to be in a weakened state but had not been seriously injured.

Was scared of being scolded after failing driving test

When interviewed, the girl said she was disappointed after failing two driving tests, and feared that her family would reprimand her, Bernama reported.

She is currently recovering at Seberang Jaya Hospital in Penang.

Top image from Penang Fire and Rescue Department.

