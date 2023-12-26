Substance likely to be faeces smeared on Tampines HDB void deck ground & wall on Christmas eve

A resident of Tampines shared a couple of videos of what appeared to be faeces smeared on the wall and pillar at the void deck of her Housing & Development Board (HDB) block on Dec. 24.

"Disgusted" by seemingly faeces smeared all around void deck

The resident who goes by the name "Fat Cat" on Facebook uploaded a post to share this sighting at Blk 831 Tampines Street 83.

She shared three videos of the faeces on the floor, a pillar and a wall at the HDB void deck with the caption "Literally public toilet".

The smearing on the wall and pillar looked like it was marked out by a human hand.

The resident told Mothership that she spotted the faeces below her block on Dec. 24 at 3pm and was "shock(ed) and disgusted". She believes those were human faeces based on the "colour and texture".

As it was a Sunday and a public holiday, the town council was closed, so she made an online report via the One Service app.

Mothership has reached out to the Tampines Town Council for an update.

Penalties for vandalism and littering

Those found guilty of vandalism could face an imprisonment term of up to three years, caning with not less than three strokes and not more than eight strokes, and a fine of up to S$2,000.

First-time littering offenders are fined a composition sum of S$300. Offenders prosecuted in court may be fined and be sentenced to carry out a Corrective Work Order (CWO).

Top images via Fat Cat/Facebook.