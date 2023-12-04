EVA Air's pilot, 29, an ex-graduate of AKB48's Taiwanese sister group

A 29-year-old pilot from Taiwanese airline EVA Air has been turning heads in the world of commercial flights helmed by male pilots.

It's not surprising as the pilot, Wang Sing, was a former graduate of AKB48 Team TP, the Taiwanese offshoot of the popular Japanese girl group AKB48.

AKB48 is one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, and is known for catapulting its previously unknown members to fame as "idols".

Still poses like a model

Wang posts pictures on her Instagram about herself on the job.

She also "modelled" for some photos to celebrate International Women's Day in March.

She also shared pics of her off-duty.

Her photos have elicited many responses.

"How is this pilot so beautiful?" one user wrote.

"When can I take your plane?" another asked.

Stopover in Singapore

Wang also had a stopover in Singapore in October 2023.

During her stay, she visited Lau Pa Sat and tried local delicacies such as laksa, Hainanese chicken rice and kaya toast.

Why she left to become a pilot

In an interview featured on the Formosa TV News Network YouTube channel, Wang shared about why she left AKB48 TP to become a pilot.

She said joining the girl group was her "true dream".

She continued performing with them until she graduated from university.

She also had the opportunity to perform on stage with the group.

However, Wang pointed out that being an idol was not a career that would last long.

She pointed out the "age pressures" of the industry, given that idols could be considered old at a mere 20 years of age.

Upon "facing reality", she decided to leave the group in hopes of becoming a pilot.

She acknowledged that careers in the airline industry also had an expiration date, but felt it was not as restrictive as the idol industry.

After failing the trainee pilot's exam in Taiwan the first time, she eventually got her pilot's license overseas.

“If you are willing to keep trying, you will eventually find your own path," she quipped at the end of the interview.

You can watch Wang's interview here:

Top image from singsingwang on Instagram.