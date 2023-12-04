Back

EVA Air's pilot, 29, an ex-graduate of AKB48's Taiwanese sister group

She left the girl group as she felt an idol's career does not last long.

Daniel Seow | December 04, 2023, 03:11 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 29-year-old pilot from Taiwanese airline EVA Air has been turning heads in the world of commercial flights helmed by male pilots.

It's not surprising as the pilot, Wang Sing, was a former graduate of AKB48 Team TP, the Taiwanese offshoot of the popular Japanese girl group AKB48.

AKB48 is one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, and is known for catapulting its previously unknown members to fame as "idols".

Still poses like a model

Wang posts pictures on her Instagram about herself on the job.

Image from singsingwang on Instagram.

She also "modelled" for some photos to celebrate International Women's Day in March.

Image from singsingwang on Instagram.

She also shared pics of her off-duty.

Image from singsingwang on Instagram.

Image from singsingwang on Instagram.

Her photos have elicited many responses.

"How is this pilot so beautiful?" one user wrote.

"When can I take your plane?" another asked.

Stopover in Singapore

Wang also had a stopover in Singapore in October 2023.

During her stay, she visited Lau Pa Sat and tried local delicacies such as laksa, Hainanese chicken rice and kaya toast.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 王馨 ⓌⒶⓃⒼ ⓈⒾⓃⒼ (@singsingwang)

Why she left to become a pilot

In an interview featured on the Formosa TV News Network YouTube channel, Wang shared about why she left AKB48 TP to become a pilot.

She said joining the girl group was her "true dream".

She continued performing with them until she graduated from university.

She also had the opportunity to perform on stage with the group.

However, Wang pointed out that being an idol was not a career that would last long.

She pointed out the "age pressures" of the industry, given that idols could be considered old at a mere 20 years of age.

Upon "facing reality", she decided to leave the group in hopes of becoming a pilot.

She acknowledged that careers in the airline industry also had an expiration date, but felt it was not as restrictive as the idol industry.

After failing the trainee pilot's exam in Taiwan the first time, she eventually got her pilot's license overseas.

“If you are willing to keep trying, you will eventually find your own path," she quipped at the end of the interview.

You can watch Wang's interview here:

Top image from singsingwang on Instagram.

Commuter in dress, seen prying open MRT train door, explains own actions

The commuter was reportedly undergoing treatment at the Institute of Mental Health.

December 04, 2023, 06:25 PM

Man in 'SCDF' shirt allegedly steals e-bike in Toa Payoh & crashes it in Mandai

A person who said he looks like the thief reached out to the owner, denying that he was the thief.

December 04, 2023, 06:11 PM

Up to 80% off at Tefal’s largest warehouse sale in 2023 from Dec. 8 - 10 at S’pore Expo

Get new cookware and appliances before the GST increase.

December 04, 2023, 05:59 PM

‘Crazy Rich Surabaya’ groom, 35, bride, 19, holds S$6.5 million wedding with Hermes door gifts

Westlife's Brian McFadden and Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger were in attendance.

December 04, 2023, 05:35 PM

2403: Soh Rui Yong's 1st place marathon timing comes out as 4D 2nd prize

Psychic.

December 04, 2023, 04:07 PM

Chinese 'child prodigy', 28, who became PhD student at 16: 'I can afford not to work my entire life & rely on my parents'

"I can rely not only on my parents but also their parents and their parents' parents," he added.

December 04, 2023, 03:55 PM

Toa Payoh study corner turned into community library after residents' complaints of noise

The initiative was one of the winners at the Municipal Services Awards 2023.

December 04, 2023, 02:48 PM

Golden mole that 'swims' through sand rediscovered in South Africa, last seen in 1936

Hidden in plain sight.

December 04, 2023, 01:58 PM

Person allegedly steals 20 boxes of durian from Joo Chiat fruits shop in broad daylight

Surveillance cameras everywhere these days.

December 04, 2023, 12:49 PM

11 climbers dead, 12 others missing after Mount Marapi erupts in West Sumatra, Indonesia

Rescue efforts are ongoing.

December 04, 2023, 12:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.