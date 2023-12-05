Back

Edwin Goh, 29, leaves Mediacorp after 14 years & hopes to settle down in Australia

Lee Wei Lin | December 05, 2023, 07:25 PM

Singaporean actor Edwin Goh, 29, has left Mediacorp after 14 years. He made his television debut in 2009 with "Fighting Spiders", when he was 15.

Goh (middle) in "Fighting Spiders". Photo from Mediacorp

He made the announcement on his Instagram page on Dec. 5, sharing that the decision was "not an easy one".

In his caption, he added:

"A lot of uncertainties, fears and anxiousness.

But it’s the unknown, where more possibilities lie."

Goh explained that he is thankful to Mediacorp for "the years of growth, experience and opportunities", but decided to step out of his comfort zone "to continue to grow".

Working in the retail industry

He shared that he has "never had a real-life occupation other than acting", but is now working in the retail industry in Australia.

Speaking to Mothership, Goh enthused:

"I was at an event in Singapore and someone from the brand introduced me to the job here after I shared with him my plans of moving to Sydney, and after that, I’ve just been working in retail and am learning the skills that are required.

I can name all the different scents in the brand with my nose right now."

The decision to go into retail was because the hours are flexible, which allows him to go for acting auditions and classes.

Auditions in Australia, he added, are "really quick [and] really fast-paced", and there is also a "much larger" volume of opportunities.

While he has gotten callbacks from some of them, Goh maintains that he will give his best for auditions and "not think about it once [he's] done".

Hopes to settle down in Australia

Goh moved to Sydney with his girlfriend, actress Rachel Wan, earlier this year.

The couple said at the time that they are on a year-long Work and Holiday visa.

He has since confirmed that they hope to settle down in Australia.

