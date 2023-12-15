Back

Eddy Western Delight in Kovan closing down, elderly couple retiring

A dependable western food stall in Hougang.

Belmont Lay | December 15, 2023, 04:25 PM

Events

Eddy Western Delight, an old school western food stall in Kovan, is closing down by the end of December 2023 and its elderly owners are retiring.

This was revealed in a Facebook post by a customer, and corroborated by other patrons of the stall.

According to the post, the stall at Block 210 Hougang Street 21 will be closing due to high rental increments.

In the comments section of the post, another customer said the owners said they are tired and will be retiring for good.

This was in response to a comment by another customer who talked about patronising the stall if it moved to another location in the future.

Elderly couple runs stall

The stall front is notable for its fading signboard that has remained over the years, despite the coffee shop having gone through a few iterations.

via Marcus Tay

The elderly couple told Mothership in late October that they have been operating for two decades and counting, but did not mention about hanging up their aprons and calling it a day.

via Xin Hao

via Jamie Cai

The style of western food served has remained unchanged over the years: Each protein dish, such as chicken cutlet or fish and chips, is served with sides that includes a bun and Lurpak butter, as well as baked beans.

The price for a main is S$6.50 now, which is still relatively affordable.

One of the signature dishes is the fried rice with a choice of protein.

via Joey Chew

Top photos via Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 & Google Maps

