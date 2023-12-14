3 motorists, aged 20-71, charged with hit & run offences in Mar-Aug. 2023

Three motorists, aged 29, 30, and 71 years old, were charged in court for hit-and-run offences on Dec. 13.

The offences took place between March and August 2023. Each motorist faced multiple charges under Section 65 and Section 84 of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

Collided with the rear of another car, causing another driver to be injured

The 29-year-old man crashed his car into the rear of another car while driving along Tampines Expressway on Aug. 3, causing the latter to collide into the centre divider.

Even though the driver of the other car sustained injuries, the 29-year-old man did not assist the injured driver, nor did he report the accident to the police within 24 hours.

Crashed with 1 stationary car and 3 stationary motorcycles

The 30-year-old man collided into a stationary car and three stationary motorcycles while driving his car at the carpark of Block 136 Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 on Jul. 29.

The man did not remain at the scene after the collision and failed to report the accident to the police within 24 hours.

Heavy vehicle equipent collided into overhead MRT structure

The 71-year-old man was driving a heavy vehicle along Corporation Road on Mar. 19, when the vehicle's retractable boom arm collided into the overhead Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) structure.

He left the scene after the accident occurred, and did not report what happened to the police.

Careless driving can lead to fine or imprisonment

Driving without due care or reasonable consideration causing hurt is an offence which can lead to a fine of up to S$2,500, or an imprisonment term of up to 12 months, or both.

Offenders can be fined up to S$5,000, or receive an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both in the case of a second or subsequent conviction.

Legally required to stop after accident, lodge police report

When a traffic accident occurs due to the actions of a motorist on the road, the Road Traffic Act requires the motorist to perform certain duties.

The motorists who were charged were legally required to stop after the accident (i.e. not run away), lodge a police report within 24 hours, and in the case of the 29-year-old motorist, render assistance to the injured.

Failure to do so can result in a S$1,000 fine or 3-month imprisonment term or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent offence, the maximum fine and/or maximum imprisonment term is doubled.

Top image via Singapore Police Force