18 motorists arrested for drink-driving in enforcement blitz on Dec. 23

The Traffic Police (TP) arrested 18 motorists in the wee hours of Dec. 23 as part of an enforcement blitz against drink-driving.

The Straits Times (ST), reported that a roadblock was set up near Republic Avenue towards East Coast Parkway near midnight on Dec. 22.

At about 11:45pm, officers performed preliminary checks before directing some motorists to take breathalyser tests.

Those chosen to take the breathalyser tests included middle-aged men and younger drivers.

A total of 56 motorists were stopped and asked to take the test at various roadblocks, reported ST.

Seven women and 10 men between the ages of 23 and 70 failed the test.

They were subsequently arrested for drink-driving.

A 35-year-old male driver was also arrested for failing to provide a breath specimen.

The legal alcohol limit for driving in Singapore is 80mg for every 100ml of blood, or 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Drink-driving accidents have been on the rise since the pandemic in 2020.

In 2022, 1685 people were arrested for drink-driving.

There were 170 drink-driving accidents and 10 drink-driving related deaths in 2022.

Under the Road Traffic Act, drivers who commit traffic offences, including drink-driving, may face a maximum of one year’s jail, a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for first-time offenders.

Repeat offenders can potentially be banned from driving for life.

The TP urged motorists to to refrain from driving to venues where they intend to consume alcohol, and opt for other forms of transport like public transport or taxis instead.

If drivers do end up driving their vehicles to the venue, they should engage valet services or designate a sober friend to drive them home.

Top photos via Andra C Taylor Jr & why kei/Unsplash