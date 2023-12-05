DPM Lawrence Wong to visit China from Dec. 5 to 8, 1st time co-chairing JCBC

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be making an official visit to People's Republic of China from Dec. 5 to 8 to attend the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) forum, as its co-chair.

Wong, who is also Finance Minister, will visit Beijing and Tianjin at the invitation of China's vice premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office website on Dec. 5.

Wong to co-chair 19th JCBC for the first time as DPM

This is Wong's second trip to China this year. He will co-chair the 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) on Dec. 7, together with Ding.

The JCBC is an annual apex-level platform that reviews the collaboration between Singapore and China, and charts the direction for cooperation between the two countries.

This will be Wong's first time co-chairing the JCBC.

In Beijing, he will also call on Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng and Minister of Finance Lan Fo’an, as well as meet with Singaporeans there.

Wong made his first official visit to China since he became DPM in May 2023. During the visit, he met with Li and other senior Chinese leaders.

Wong to celebrate 15th anniversary of Tianjin Eco-City

Wong and Ding will also co-chair the 24th China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council (JSC), the 15th Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City JSC, and the 7th China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity JSC.

The three JSCs will allow both countries to review the progress of and discuss further cooperation on these flagship government projects.

To mark the 15th anniversary of the Tianjin Eco-City, Wong and Ding will participate in activities to commemorate the event.

During the visit, Wong will be accompanied by other Singapore leaders, including Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Communications & Information Minister Josephine Teo and National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

In his Facebook post, also on Dec. 5, Wong said that he was "looking forward to taking our partnership with China to greater heights".

He added that Singapore and China share an "excellent, wide-ranging relationship", and expressed his desire to "continue to grow these strong people-to-people linkages" between both countries.

Top image from Lawrence Wong/Facebook.

