Pet dog lost for 48 hours: S'pore police returns dog found running on expressway to owner

Tears were in full flow as an owner was reunited with her lost dog after 48 hours.

On Nov. 30, local actress Debra Loi shared that her pup, Katsu, went missing around 9am.

The white-blue Italian greyhound was last seen wearing a blue collar near Boon Keng, Kallang, and Geylang Bahru.

A lost poster was put up on Loi's social media and the Lost and Found Pets in Singapore Facebook group, offering a reward of S$5,000.

Dog running on the highway

On Dec. 1, a video surfaced on TikTok showing a dog sprinting along the expressway. A motorist could be seen corralling the dog to the side of the highway to ensure its safety.

Other motorists also pulled over to the side of the expressway to help the dog, and a police car was also on the scene.

After 48 hours, Katsu was reunited with Loi after it took a ride in a police car.

Loi posted the video of their reunion on her social media on Dec. 2, updating that Katsu was found.

She was visibly emotional when she saw Katsu in the back of the police car, calling the pup "darling" and sobbing as she picked it up from the car.

Through tears, she thanked the officer who returned her beloved pup to her and shook his hand.

In her arms, Katsu gave its hooman lots of kisses and affection.

Reward money to go to an animal shelter

Loi shared her experience on Instagram and thanked all those who helped her.

One of her friends stayed up till 4am helping her look for Katsu, while another helped her look for Katsu despite having a flight that day.

"I honestly did not expect the overwhelming response over the past two days. I am just so grateful to have Katsu back with me and I am so thankful to every single one of you who helped along the process. I think I had close to 50 people at different areas searching for him at the same time... I think everybody plays a part in raising the awareness for the search for Katsu, and I'm so, so thankful for every single one of you," Loi said.

In the caption of one of her videos talking about Katsu, Loi shared that someone did reach out about the S$5,000 reward.

She explained that while the woman contributed significantly to the search for Katsu, Loi said the money would be donated to an animal shelter.

Top photos via iggy_katsu.kori/Instagram