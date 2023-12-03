Back

Pet dog lost for 48 hours: S'pore police returns dog found running on expressway to owner

Happy reunion.

Hannah Martens | December 03, 2023, 04:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Tears were in full flow as an owner was reunited with her lost dog after 48 hours.

On Nov. 30, local actress Debra Loi shared that her pup, Katsu, went missing around 9am.

The white-blue Italian greyhound was last seen wearing a blue collar near Boon Keng, Kallang, and Geylang Bahru.

A lost poster was put up on Loi's social media and the Lost and Found Pets in Singapore Facebook group, offering a reward of S$5,000.

Photo via iggy_katsu.kori/Instagram

Photo via iggy_katsu.kori/Instagram

Dog running on the highway

On Dec. 1, a video surfaced on TikTok showing a dog sprinting along the expressway. A motorist could be seen corralling the dog to the side of the highway to ensure its safety.

Screenshot via kumarsorojitumar/TikTok

Screenshot via kumarsorojitumar/TikTok

Other motorists also pulled over to the side of the expressway to help the dog, and a police car was also on the scene.

@kumarsorojitkumar♬ original sound - kumar Sorojit

After 48 hours, Katsu was reunited with Loi after it took a ride in a police car.

Loi posted the video of their reunion on her social media on Dec. 2, updating that Katsu was found.

She was visibly emotional when she saw Katsu in the back of the police car, calling the pup "darling" and sobbing as she picked it up from the car.

Screenshot via debra_loi/TikTok

Through tears, she thanked the officer who returned her beloved pup to her and shook his hand.

In her arms, Katsu gave its hooman lots of kisses and affection.

Screenshot via debra_loi/TikTok

@debra_loi Katsu has been found #singaporepoliceforce #ltasg @Singapore Police Force @Land Transport Authority ♬ original sound - Debra

Reward money to go to an animal shelter

Loi shared her experience on Instagram and thanked all those who helped her.

One of her friends stayed up till 4am helping her look for Katsu, while another helped her look for Katsu despite having a flight that day.

"I honestly did not expect the overwhelming response over the past two days. I am just so grateful to have Katsu back with me and I am so thankful to every single one of you who helped along the process. I think I had close to 50 people at different areas searching for him at the same time... I think everybody plays a part in raising the awareness for the search for Katsu, and I'm so, so thankful for every single one of you," Loi said.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katsu & Kori (@iggy_katsu.kori)

In the caption of one of her videos talking about Katsu, Loi shared that someone did reach out about the S$5,000 reward.

She explained that while the woman contributed significantly to the search for Katsu, Loi said the money would be donated to an animal shelter.

Screenshot via iggy_katsu.kori/Instagram

Top photos via iggy_katsu.kori/Instagram

Soh Rui Yong wins 4th national title at Standard Chartered S'pore Marathon 2023

Soh clocked a time of two hours, 40 minutes, and 33 seconds.

December 03, 2023, 08:12 PM

Video of police car & black car both reversing & proceeding to crash into each other resurfaces on TikTok

Not so funny now.

December 03, 2023, 07:55 PM

Woman, 34 & 3-week-old infant found dead at foot of Ghim Moh HDB block

This is the second incident involving the death of a mother and child in a month.

December 03, 2023, 07:27 PM

Commuter in sports bra & pink skirt seen trying to force open door of MRT train again

In a previous statement, SMRT acknowledged that there were several videos being circulated of the same commuter mishandling train doors.

December 03, 2023, 06:54 PM

Christmas Wonderland officially opens at Gardens by the Bay with light displays, carnival games & 'snow'

Dashing through the 'snow'.

December 03, 2023, 06:47 PM

Apple's first store in M'sia rumoured to open in Feb. 2024 at KL’s Exchange TRX

Despite rumours of the store over the years, the tech giant has not made an official announcement about the launch of their new retail outlet.

December 03, 2023, 06:12 PM

Owners of Tian Tian Lai Nasi Lemak at Marsiling Mall Hawker Centre retire after 22 years

The couple chose not to announce the closure ahead of time as they were worried about being inundated with customers.

December 03, 2023, 04:46 PM

2024 Songkran festival will be held for the whole month of April instead of 3 days

Splashing new year.

December 03, 2023, 01:13 PM

1 killed, 2 injured after knife & hammer attack near Eiffel Tower, Paris

A 26-year-old French national was arrested by police.

December 03, 2023, 12:09 PM

Gardens by the Bay visitors hit 100 million mark during launch of Christmas at the Gardens

This is also the 10th year of Christmas Wonderland at the Gardens.

December 03, 2023, 11:29 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.