First look: 1st dipndip outlet in S'pore opening in VivoCity

A new dessert chain is opening in Singapore.

Chocolate cafe dipndip is opening its first store in Singapore at VivoCity.

The chocolate cafe has over 140 branches in 18 countries, including Malaysia.

Here's a look at the interior, which can seat 60:

And a sneak peek of the items you can find at dipndip:

dipndip waffle

Freshly made waffles served with an assortment of fruits. It's usually served with a drizzle of milk chocolate, but we got white chocolate and dark chocolate instead.

Nice or not? Nice. The assortment of sweet and tart fruits helped to cut the decadence of the rich chocolate... Which was a bit too much for us after a while.

Chocolate Burj

This is arguably the most Instagram-worthy item on the menu.

Pouring warm chocolate on the chocolate cone unveils vanilla ice cream atop a bed of cream puffs.

Nice or not? Nice for the 'gram... But it's just ok in terms of flavours, as compared to the other offerings that dipndip has.

Fettuccine crepe

Sliced crepe drizzled with milk chocolate and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Nice or not? Nice and fun to eat. Would try to remake the "Lady and the Tramp" scene if we actually had a significant other to go to dipndip with.

Pancake brownie club

This dessert features layers of pancakes, brownie slices and strawberries topped with chocolate drizzle.

Nice or not? Nice. This was one of our favourites because of the varying flavours. Also, we have a newfound appreciation for fruits after dining at dipndip.

Hot chocolate

Nice or not? It's a solid and rich hot chocolate, but we'd appreciate the drink more had we not eaten a bunch of chocolate desserts.

Mixed berries mojito

Nice or not? Nice. The refreshingly fizzy and fruity drink gets a 10/10 from us.

S'mores milkshake

Nice or not? Nice, especially if you love eating Kinder Bueno. Like almost everything else on dipndip's menu, we recommend sharing this drink with a friend.

Strawberry and lychee smoothie

Nice or not? Nice. Refreshing. Strong lychee flavour, not that we're complaining.

Verdict?

Dipndip is a must-go if you're a chocolate lover.

And bring a friend if you're dropping by, because almost everything on the menu is rich and decadent.

Dipndip

Address: VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk #01-51, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: TBC

