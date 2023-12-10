Back

DBS commits S$30 million to help low-income families save for home ownership & prioritise preschool education

The partnership is expected to benefit around 8,500 children and 1,400 families per year. 

Ruth Chai | December 10, 2023, 01:04 PM

DBS Foundation will commit S$30 million to funding two ComLink+ packages which will help encourage low-income families to prioritise their children's preschool education, and to save up to buy their own home.

On Dec. 9, the foundation announced a three-year partnership with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) to improve the lives and livelihoods of lower-income families with children living in rental flats.

In addition, DBS will also contribute its financial expertise and resources to empower ComLink+ families and ComLink+ Family Coaches with the know-how to progress towards better financial circumstances.

400 employees from the bank will also serve as volunteer befrienders for 200 ComLink+ families.

This is the first initiative that comes under the bank's S$1 billion pledge to uplift vulnerable segments of society over the next 10 years.

In August 2023, the bank pledged to commit up to S$100 million per year over the next decade to uplift the low-income and underprivileged.

The DBS Foundation X MSF partnership was launched by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee and CEO of DBS Bank Piyush Gupta, at the National Gallery on Dec. 9.

ComLink+ packages

The ComLink+ scheme consists of four packages which will assist low-income families in areas such as pre-school education, employment and home ownership.

The four packages will be progressively rolled out from the second half of 2024 and trialled over three years.

The S$30 million that DBS Foundation is contributing will go towards two ComLink+ packages.

The Preschool Education package seeks to improve the preschool enrolment and attendance rates of children from lower-income families, which are typically lower than that of their peers.

Families that ensure their child is enrolled in preschool in the year they turn three years old will receive a one-off S$500 top-up in their Child Development Account (CDA).

Families will also receive a S$200 CDA top-up for every quarter of good school attendance.

The Saving for Home Ownership package seeks to accelerate the progress of ComLink+ families towards owning a home.

For every S$1 of voluntary CPF contribution made by the family towards saving for a home purchase, matched top-ups at a 2:1 ratio will be added — thus an additional S$2 will be topped up through the package.

Targeted support

DBS Foundation is also working with MSF to pilot a tailored befriending programme.

400 of the bank's employee volunteers will be progressively trained as befrienders for 200 ComLink+ families in Ang Mo Kio, Yishun, Boon Lay and Taman Jurong.

The volunteer befrienders will engage the families closely through monthly visits and various outings.

They will also provide emotional support, help keep the families on top of their goals, and work alongside the MSF Family Coaches to assist them as needed.

The volunteers will also help connect families to the bank’s financial expertise and resources should the families require guidance on financial planning and related matters.

The volunteer befrienders will also engage children from these families on key financial literacy concepts to instil good money habits from an early age.

In addition, DBS Foundation will also drive financial literacy training for ComLink+ Family Coaches to equip them with the know-how to better support these lower-income families.

Top photo via DBS

