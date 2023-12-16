Danish tourists in S'pore try to spend only S$100 in 1 day, exceed budget even after walking everywhere

Singapore is currently the world’s most expensive city, according to a 2023 survey by The Economist.

Despite the high costs, Danish travel content creators Adam Karlsen and his partner Sally set a budget of S$100 per day for both of them on their first trip to Singapore.

The result? They almost hit it.

In fact, they would probably have hit the budget if they did not spend a whopping S$70 -- yes, that is 70 per cent of their daily budget -- per night on their accommodation.

On the bright side, it probably made the quest more challenging.

'You don't have to spend a fortune' to visit S'pore: Karlsen

“Welcome to Singapore, one of the most expensive countries in the world,” Karlsen said at the start of his YouTube video posted on Dec. 13.

"But you don't have to spend a fortune to actually visit this place. It can be quite affordable, and if anything, it's definitely worth it," he continued.

Here’s what they spent on:

S$70 per night for a budget hotel room in Little India

The couple said that they spent S$70 per night for a room at a budget hotel in Little India, although they did not reveal which hotel they stayed at.

They claimed that was the “cheapest place” that they could find, and booked it a few days before arriving in Singapore.

Their room had two single beds and a shower.

They found their room “perfectly fine for a few days”, though they said that the walls were "thin" and the beds were "hard".

Nearly S$28 on meals & orange juice

After that, the couple headed off to explore Little India.

At Tekka Centre, they ordered a plate of roti john and a plate of what looked like roti prata with banana and chocolate, which cost S$8 in total.

Then, they bought one cup of orange juice to share at S$2 from an IJOOZ orange juice vending machine outside Rochor MRT station.

Initially, Karlsen said that buying juice from the machine was "already" their "favourite thing" to do in Singapore.

However, when they went to the same machine outside The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, they found that the same cup cost S$3.

Karlsen seemed disappointed with the price increase, saying that IJOOZ appeared to be “ripping [them] off”.

Next, they went to Lau Pa Sat for a “snack”, where they bought what looked like two donuts.

However, Karlsen said it was “actually just a chocolate cake” resembling a donut.

For their dinner, the couple went to Maxwell Food Centre, where they spent S$9.50 in total on dumpling noodles and braised pork rib noodles.

He said that their portions were “kinda huge”.

Spent more than S$20 at Gardens By The Bay

During the night, they went to see the light display at Gardens By The Bay (GBTB), assuming that it was free.

However, they found out that they had to pay S$12 each to attend the Christmas event there.

S$121.50 in total

The couple spent S$121.50 in total for their activities throughout the entire day, which went above their S$100 budget.

However, they said that they walked everywhere on that day, which helped them to save costs.

They also asked YouTubers to suggest alternative free places to explore as they said that they would be returning to Singapore in “a few months”.

Canopy Walk, East Coast Park, and Sentosa were some places that were listed in the comments.

Here's the full video:

Top image from Adam Karlsen/YouTube.