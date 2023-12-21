Back

Cyclist, 45, killed in hit-and-run accident on Nicoll Highway, driver, 33, arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

Daniel Seow | December 21, 2023, 10:51 AM



A 45-year-old cyclist has passed away as a result of a hit-and-run accident on Nicoll Highway, on the morning of Dec. 19.

Police said on Dec. 20 that the unconscious man was taken to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

In response to Mothership's enquiries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Nicoll Highway towards Guillemard Road at about 5:10am on Dec. 19.

SCDF subsequently conveyed a person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police later arrested the driver, a 33-year-old man, for dangerous driving causing death, according to ST.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Google Street View.

