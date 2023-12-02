Back

Covid-19 cases in S’pore double to 22,094 during Nov. 19-25 week

Average daily Covid-19 hospitalisations and ICU cases have remained stable.

Belmont Lay | December 02, 2023, 03:26 PM

The number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore has doubled to 22,094, prompting the Ministry of Health (MOH) to advise the public to remain vigilant in a statement on Dec. 2.

The doubling of local cases occurred in the week of Nov. 19 to 25.

There were 10,726 cases in the previous week.

However, MOH noted that the average daily Covid-19 hospitalisations and ICU cases have remained stable.

Over 70 per cent of the cases locally, as of Nov. 23, are due to the EG.5 and its sub-lineage HK.3 predominant subvariants.

MOH attributed the increase to year-end travelling season and waning population immunity.

There is also a rise in respiratory illnesses in temperate regions, but MOH said overall cases of respiratory illnesses in Singapore have remained stable.

MOH also highlighted that there is no indication that the predominant subvariants are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to other circulating variants.

Keep up to date with vaccinations

The health ministry also advised keeping up to date with Covid-19 vaccinations.

An additional dose at around one year after the last vaccine dose is recommended for those aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable persons, residents of aged care facilities, as well as those aged six months and above, particularly for healthcare workers and caregivers of vulnerable individuals.

There has been an increase in cases of respiratory illness among children and adolescents in China, which on Nov. 24 called for vigilance following a surge of these illnesses in its schools and hospitals.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), these circulating respiratory pathogens are not unusual, and include influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and adenovirus.

Top photo via Unsplash

