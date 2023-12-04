Back

11 climbers dead, 12 others missing after Mount Marapi erupts in West Sumatra, Indonesia

Rescue efforts are ongoing.

Keyla Supharta | December 04, 2023, 12:03 PM

Events

11 climbers have been found dead following a volcanic eruption at Mount Marapi, West Sumatra, Kompas and the Guardian reported on Dec. 4, 2023.

A total of 75 climbers were trapped when Mount Marapi erupted at around 2.53pm (local time) on Sunday (Dec. 3).

49 climbers were successfully evacuated on Sunday evening, leaving 26 behind, including the 11 casualties.

As of Monday (Dec. 4) morning, three climbers have been found alive, while the remaining 12 climbers are currently still missing.

Rescue efforts are ongoing.

Erupted nine times

According to CNN IndonesiaMount Marapi erupted a total of nine times on Sunday.

The exact height of the ash column could not be observed due to cloud cover, said Ahmad Rifandi, Head of the Mount Marapi Observation Post.

Mount Marapi is still on a high alert level, and the public is advised to avoid areas that are prone to being affected by eruptions.

They are also advised not to leave their homes, and to wear masks when going out.

Mount Marapi, with a peak of 2,891 meters above sea level, is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia.

It has been active since a January eruption, which caused no casualties.

Top image via @robbyjulianda/X

