MacPherson stall reluctantly ups prices for 10 pieces of yong tau foo from S$2.50 to S$3

It tries to keep prices low for the elderly residents.

Belmont Lay | December 26, 2023, 08:30 PM

A yong tau foo stall at MacPherson Market & Food Centre, which has been in business for some 60 years, is reluctantly going to raise prices for its items — by 5 cents a piece.

Although it might appear as a minuscule change it can get away with, the elderly couple running the stall said it was not an easy decision to adjust prices upwards, Shin Min Daily News reported.

It was also reported that the stall, 9's Food Supply, at Block 89 Circuit Road, has been serving the elderly residents in the estate for a long time by selling fresh yong tau foo at an affordable price of S$2.50 for 10 pieces for years.

The new price — S$3 for 10 pieces — will kick in on Jan. 1, 2024.

Operating since the 1960s

The 65-year-old female boss said her husband has been operating the family business in the area since the 1960s.

Another person manning the stall, the eldest daughter-in-law, said that her father-in-law, who is in his 80s, is still going to the factory daily to inspect the process of manufacturing the fishballs and fish paste to ensure quality control.

He would be up and about after 2am to start the day.

Daily operations for the yong tau foo business is about 12 hours, which sees the stall close by 2pm each day.

The upcoming price increase might appear to come at an inopportune time, given that the S$2.50 for 10 pieces price was adjusted only in 2023.

But this was in response to the increased cost of ingredients and other operating expenditures.

The stall has controlled the prices of its items to within 20 cents per item for many years, it was also reported.

Only a few fried items are sold at a slightly more expensive price.

But even then, the stall sells some items at a loss.

Stall makes a loss on some items

The eldest daughter-in-law said: "If customers pick items made of vegetables, such as stuffed lady's finger, stuffed bitter gourd, the price will be S$3."

"Because the price of vegetables has increased by a lot, and we are basically losing money selling vegetables."

She also explained that the price of vegetables often depends on the weather, and when production is not good and the price is higher, the selling price of yong tau foo cannot always rise accordingly.

"I have been advising my in-laws to raise prices for a long time. If this continues, it will be difficult to maintain the business. However, they have been reluctant to adjust the price too quickly because they think of the spending power of the old residents."

Another outlet at Toa Payoh will be selling the yong tau foo at S$3.50 for 10 pieces come 2024 as rental there is higher.

