We rate Christmas decorations by 11 Orchard Rd malls & some are really A for effort

With the festive season right here, your Instagram feed is probably filled with pictures after pictures of people posing against some Christmas backdrop.

Chances are, these festive backdrops are probably the ones along Orchard Road.

In case you're feeling some FOMO and want to take some Christmas pictures yourself, we've taken the liberty to rate the Christmas decorations of several malls in Orchard.

You're welcome.

Walking the stretch

Before we start, here's some background:

We walked along Orchard Road, from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura.

It takes approximately 41 minutes to cover the entire route, based on Google Maps.

Not in order of their ratings, here's what we think of these 12 malls.

1) Tanglin Mall

Soak in the festive vibes with the mall's towering Christmas tree and fairytale-like decorations.

Aesthetics aside, there are also fun things to look out for like snow shows.

Verdict: 4.5/5. Mostly because of the snow show. We're deprived of snow.

2) Far East Shopping Centre

It's giving minimalism and wholesome Christmas decor, nice enough for a house.

But this is a mall, so we had higher expectations.

Verdict: 2/5. We could probably do this up as well.

3) Forum the Shopping Mall

Paired with the icy, winter wonderland-themed lights is a huge Christmas tree adorned with several luminous reindeer.

Similar to last year's decor, the mall is plastered with a dazzling sheet of neon lights, but make it blue this time round.

Verdict: 4/5. Really got winter wonderland feels.

4) Wheelock Place

The interior and exterior of the building are both embellished with fairy lights.

Alongside these decorations were reindeer sculptures and a holographic Christmas tree, which gives us some futuristic vibes.

There's something lacking, though we can't quite put a finger on it.

Verdict: 3.5/5. It has all the essential Christmas decor but we still can't figure out what's missing.

5) ION Orchard

Now, this is the most flex Christmas tree we've ever seen.

We don't have much else to say about this.

Verdict: 5/5. Imagine saying your Christmas tree is Louis Vuitton. Epic.

6) Wisma Atria

Both the interior and exterior of Wisma Atria are decked out in lights and decor, reminiscent of "The Little Mermaid's" "Under the Sea".

Several decoration pieces within the mall are in collaboration with students from the Faculty of Design at LASELLE College of the Arts.

Verdict: 4/5. The Little Mermaid would approve.

7) Ngee Ann City

Here's another atas Christmas tree.

Within the mall, there's a 16.8m-tall Chanel Christmas tree and also a big bottle of Chanel perfume that you can pose with.

Verdict: 4/5. Classy and air-conditioned. This is totally up our alley.

8) Paragon Shopping Centre