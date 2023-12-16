Back

Chocolat N' Spice at Tanjong Pagar Plaza closing down after 19 years due to high overhead costs

Running at a loss.

Belmont Lay | December 16, 2023, 03:18 AM

Chocolat N' Spice, an old school bakery in the heart of the central business district in Tanjong Pagar, is closing down after 19 years.

The business put up a notice at its ground floor store at Tanjong Pagar Plaza informing customers of its impending closure.

Its last day of operations will be on Dec. 23, 2023.

A photo of the notice was shared on Facebook.

Running at a loss in recent years

The reason cited was that the business was running at a loss due to high costs.

The notice read: "We are deeply saddened to announce that we will be ceasing our operations at Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #01-18 after 19 years."

"It has been a very few tough years as costs and overheads are very high, and we have been operating at a loss."

However, operations at the other outlets will continue, the notice added.

"For now, our TP team will be relocated to Telok Blangah," the notice read.

"We will continue to handle all corporate orders from there. We will gladly help in co-ordinating delivery options from the Lalamove platform for all our regulars and customers."

There are currently two other outlets at Block 78B Telok Blangah Street 32 and Shunfu Mart in Sin Ming.

Known for its muffins

Chocolat N' Spice in Tanjong Pagar is known for its highly affordable muffins in the heart of the CBD.

Chocolate Chips Muffin (S$1.70), Blueberry Muffin (S$2), Orange Peel Raisin Muffin (S$1.70) and Mocha Muffin (S$2) are crowd favourites.

Also on sale are the Brownie (S$2.50) and Cheese Brownie (S$3.20).

The shop also sells whole cheesecakes.

