Back

Changi Airport public area retail stores in 4 terminals to absorb GST hike in 2024

F&B shops excluded though.

Belmont Lay | December 28, 2023, 08:55 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Participating retail shops in the public areas of Changi Airport’s four terminals will continue to absorb the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2024 even as it increases from 8 to 9 per cent come Jan. 1, 2024.

To enjoy the GST savings, shoppers simply need to sign up for the free Changi Rewards loyalty programme.

Shoppers will also get an additional 9 per cent off their purchases with a minimum nett value of S$30 after deducting all other discounts for nine days in January under the “2XGST” promotion.

These nine days, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, fall on Jan. 12 to 14, 19 to 21, and 26 to 28.

In addition, customers who spend a minimum of S$60 and pay using Mastercard via Changi’s digital wallet Changi Pay will receive a S$9 Changi Pay return voucher credited to their account.

First launched in September 2010, the “2XGST” promotion has become one of Changi Airport’s signature campaigns.

Since Terminal 2’s full reopening in November 2023, more shops have been added to the retail mix of its public areas.

Some of the newer retail shops that absorb GST and are part of the “2XGST” promotion include Eu Yan Sang, Lynk Fragrances, and Baker’s Well.

Food & beverage outlets are excluded from GST absorption and the “2XGST” campaign.

Here is a list of the participating outlets:

1 Cosmetics & Perfumes By Shilla T1 Departure Hall
2 WH Smith T1 Departure Hall
3 Levure Naturelle T2 Departure Hall
4 Bee Cheng Hiang T2 Departure Hall
5 Cosmetics & Perfumes By Shilla T2 Departure Hall
6 Eu Yan Sang T2 Departure Hall
7 Guardian Health and Beauty T2 Departure Hall
8 Lynk Fragrances T2 Departure Hall
9 The Cocoa Trees T2 Departure Hall
10 Baker's Well T2 Departure Hall
11 WH Smith T2 Departure Hall
12 Bengawan Solo T3 Departure Hall
13 Boarding Gate & The Wallet Shop T3 Basement 2
14 Chomel T3 Departure Hall
15 Cosmetics & Perfumes By Shilla T3 Departure Hall
16 Eu Yan Sang T3 Basement 2
17 Fragrance Bak Kwa T3 Departure Hall
18 GODIVA T3 Departure Hall
19 Guardian Health and Beauty T3 Basement 2
20 Jon Louis T3 Basement 2
21 Kawata House of Socks T3 Basement 2
22 Kidztime! T3 Basement 2
23 Peniwern T3 Basement 2
24 Poh Kim T3 Basement 2
25 Seeds of Joy T3 Basement 2
26 Szan T3 Basement 2
27 The Blues T3 Basement 2
28 The Body Shop T3 Basement 2
29 The Cocoa Trees T3 Departure Hall
30 The Digital Gadgets T3 Departure Hall
31 Unity Pharmacy T3 Basement 2
32 Bakery Cuisine T4 Departure Hall
33 Bee Cheng Hiang T4 Departure Hall
34 Choco Express T4 Departure Hall
35 Cosmetics & Perfumes By Shilla T4 Departure Hall

Top photo via Changi Airport Group

S'pore tour bus to KL overturns on M'sia highway, trapping 3 passengers in seats

They were rescued by local rescue department personnel with the help of other passengers.

December 29, 2023, 11:42 AM

Marina Bay New Year’s Eve countdown expected to be crowded

Take public transport.

December 29, 2023, 11:36 AM

Man, 60, arrested for allegedly molesting child in Yishun mall on Christmas Day

The man was charged in court.

December 29, 2023, 11:06 AM

Foreign doctor in S'pore earns over S$330,000 as stand-in doctor without permit, fined by SMC tribunal

He was sentenced to a S$50,000 fine by the SMC's disciplinary tribunal.

December 28, 2023, 08:23 PM

S'porean man, 39, thinks his child doesn't look like him, chokes & threatens fiancée with knife

He attempted to choke her while he held a kitchen knife in his other hand.

December 28, 2023, 07:13 PM

Death of ACS(I) student, 15, at SAFRA Yishun rope course: Organiser of outdoor activity to be charged

The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2024.

December 28, 2023, 05:55 PM

Jurgen Klopp invites Liverpool fan, 12, to meet players after seeing video of youngster crying during 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem

Sweet gesture.

December 28, 2023, 05:38 PM

Mediacorp actor Ayden Sng debuts on ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ list at 14th place

Another Singaporean.

December 28, 2023, 05:34 PM

Glenn Yong makes it to ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ list 2 years in a row

Congrats.

December 28, 2023, 04:49 PM

ComfortDelGro taxi drivers to pay 7% commission for rides booked on app & phone

It was previously 5%.

December 28, 2023, 04:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.