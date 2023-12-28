Changi Airport public area retail stores in 4 terminals to absorb GST hike in 2024

Participating retail shops in the public areas of Changi Airport’s four terminals will continue to absorb the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2024 even as it increases from 8 to 9 per cent come Jan. 1, 2024.
To enjoy the GST savings, shoppers simply need to sign up for the free Changi Rewards loyalty programme.
Shoppers will also get an additional 9 per cent off their purchases with a minimum nett value of S$30 after deducting all other discounts for nine days in January under the “2XGST” promotion.
These nine days, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, fall on Jan. 12 to 14, 19 to 21, and 26 to 28.
In addition, customers who spend a minimum of S$60 and pay using Mastercard via Changi’s digital wallet Changi Pay will receive a S$9 Changi Pay return voucher credited to their account.
First launched in September 2010, the “2XGST” promotion has become one of Changi Airport’s signature campaigns.
Since Terminal 2’s full reopening in November 2023, more shops have been added to the retail mix of its public areas.
Some of the newer retail shops that absorb GST and are part of the “2XGST” promotion include Eu Yan Sang, Lynk Fragrances, and Baker’s Well.
Food & beverage outlets are excluded from GST absorption and the “2XGST” campaign.
Here is a list of the participating outlets:
|1
|Cosmetics & Perfumes By Shilla T1 Departure Hall
|2
|WH Smith T1 Departure Hall
|3
|Levure Naturelle T2 Departure Hall
|4
|Bee Cheng Hiang T2 Departure Hall
|5
|Cosmetics & Perfumes By Shilla T2 Departure Hall
|6
|Eu Yan Sang T2 Departure Hall
|7
|Guardian Health and Beauty T2 Departure Hall
|8
|Lynk Fragrances T2 Departure Hall
|9
|The Cocoa Trees T2 Departure Hall
|10
|Baker's Well T2 Departure Hall
|11
|WH Smith T2 Departure Hall
|12
|Bengawan Solo T3 Departure Hall
|13
|Boarding Gate & The Wallet Shop T3 Basement 2
|14
|Chomel T3 Departure Hall
|15
|Cosmetics & Perfumes By Shilla T3 Departure Hall
|16
|Eu Yan Sang T3 Basement 2
|17
|Fragrance Bak Kwa T3 Departure Hall
|18
|GODIVA T3 Departure Hall
|19
|Guardian Health and Beauty T3 Basement 2
|20
|Jon Louis T3 Basement 2
|21
|Kawata House of Socks T3 Basement 2
|22
|Kidztime! T3 Basement 2
|23
|Peniwern T3 Basement 2
|24
|Poh Kim T3 Basement 2
|25
|Seeds of Joy T3 Basement 2
|26
|Szan T3 Basement 2
|27
|The Blues T3 Basement 2
|28
|The Body Shop T3 Basement 2
|29
|The Cocoa Trees T3 Departure Hall
|30
|The Digital Gadgets T3 Departure Hall
|31
|Unity Pharmacy T3 Basement 2
|32
|Bakery Cuisine T4 Departure Hall
|33
|Bee Cheng Hiang T4 Departure Hall
|34
|Choco Express T4 Departure Hall
|35
|Cosmetics & Perfumes By Shilla T4 Departure Hall
Top photo via Changi Airport Group
