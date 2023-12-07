Back

Cat beats 1st place marathoner to finishing line to 'steal' win

A purr-fect form.

Khine Zin Htet | December 07, 2023, 03:32 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Have you ever seen a cat beat the first place marathon runner to the finishing line?

Well, there's always a first for everything.

In an unexpected turn of events, a cat sprinted through the final stretch during the 2023 Chongqing Fuling Half Marathon on Oct. 29, 2023, to emerge as the winner.

The half marathon race is 21km from start to finish.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MinhAU | Alimento Úmido Natural para Gatos (@minhau_pet_)

The cat won by more than a whisker.

Uninvited runner on the track

In a video posted on Chinese platform Tencent QQ, the cat could be seen sprinting across the running track.

Another video of the cat posted by user @minhau_pet on Instagram has garnered over 13 million views.

Gif via @minhau_pet/ Instagram

The video started with the cat jumping out from the sidelines past one running marathoner, narrowly missing him.

Seemingly frenzied, it stumbled a bit before sprinting forward ahead of the marathoner.

Gif via @minhau_pet/ Instagram

The uninvited feline contender then made a beeline for the finish line.

It left the marathoner in the dust, having widened the gap between them by a considerable distance.

Finally, it sprinted past the finishing line, but was unfortunately unable to tear through the finisher banner due to its small stature.

Winner winner kitty dinner

It appears that the marathoner the cat overtook was the actual human winner, Wang Wanfu, who clocked a time of 1 hour 8 minutes and 36 seconds.

Despite his commendable achievement, the cat stole the spotlight, emerging as the winner in people's hearts.

Comments under the Instagram post awarded the cat with medal emojis and named the cat "the winner" of the race.

Many also expressed amusement at the cat's unexpected appearance, calling the cat "cute" and "funny".

One naysayer, however, did not fail to notice that the feline had started the race late in the game, and pointed out that it had "cheated".

A fan of the cat did not welcome the comment, replying that she "saw nothing".

It seems that cuteness always prevails in the end.

Top photos from @minhau_pet/Instagram

S'pore & China can tackle common challenges from global headwinds together: Lawrence Wong

DPM Lawrence Wong co-chaired the JCBC on Dec. 7, 2023.

December 07, 2023, 06:32 PM

Toa Payoh hawker sells S$2 Ipoh curry mee to keep meals affordable for elderly

No-frills option.

December 07, 2023, 06:15 PM

Toa Payoh baker selling S$1 buns calls on patrons to leave some for elderly customers after business surged

Customers clamoured to buy the cheap buns, causing some regular customers being unable to purchase them.

December 07, 2023, 06:03 PM

S'pore car drifts in waterlogged road in JB due to floods

Water everywhere.

December 07, 2023, 05:46 PM

Instead of buying a new phone, here’s how to make your old phone feel new

I’m not a lawyer, but I’ll take the case.

December 07, 2023, 05:35 PM

Man dressed as Lord Voldemort danced with noodle in Taiwan Haidilao

Life's been a little slow after the war.

December 07, 2023, 05:34 PM

Dead mice in food prep area: Proofer Bakery fined S$3,000 for hygiene lapses

The bakery's business was suspended from October 2021 to January 2022.

December 07, 2023, 05:26 PM

Mutual 30-day visa-free entry travel arrangement between S'pore & China to start in early 2024

The timeline.

December 07, 2023, 04:22 PM

AirAsia's Tony Fernandes flies with SIA, claims 'no seat' available on his own company's flights

"Hehehe."

December 07, 2023, 04:13 PM

2 men hold 2 umbrellas to shelter JJ Lin from heavy rain outside ArtScience Museum

Lin was there to attend the grand opening of Miracle Coffee's flagship store at the museum.

December 07, 2023, 03:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.