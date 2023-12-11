Cat in China visits noodle shop daily, takes 1 strand home to eat with kibbles

This is Popsicle (冰棍).

He is a cat from China who really loves noodles.

Every day, the cat braves the outside world to go in search of his beloved dish.

Popsicle recently gained fame on Douyin, after his owner posted a series of clips documenting his noodle escapades.

Send noods

According to the owner, the feline visits a noodle shop opposite their house and begs for noodles.

The cat lumbers with purpose to the nearby restaurant in search of his food each day.

He traverses the uneven terrain of the road with ease, sometimes tailing the restaurant's owner in.

The kind lady boss never fails to spare him some noodles.

With the strands dangling limply from his mouth, Popsicle then trots back to his house, looking like a bird that caught the worm.

Back home, Popsicle adds his haul to his food bowl filled with kibbles.

According to the owner, the cat drops by the shop twice each day.

Here are more clips of Popsicle transporting his noodles:

Top images via @槟榔石榴爱冰棍 /Douyin