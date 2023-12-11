Back

Cat in China visits noodle shop daily, takes 1 strand home to eat with kibbles

Mee-ow.

Julia Yee | December 11, 2023, 06:08 PM

This is Popsicle (冰棍).

He is a cat from China who really loves noodles.

Gif via @槟榔石榴爱冰棍 /Douyin

Every day, the cat braves the outside world to go in search of his beloved dish.

Popsicle recently gained fame on Douyin, after his owner posted a series of clips documenting his noodle escapades.

Send noods

According to the owner, the feline visits a noodle shop opposite their house and begs for noodles.

The cat lumbers with purpose to the nearby restaurant in search of his food each day.

Gif via @槟榔石榴爱冰棍 /Douyin

He traverses the uneven terrain of the road with ease, sometimes tailing the restaurant's owner in.

The kind lady boss never fails to spare him some noodles.

Gif via @槟榔石榴爱冰棍 /Douyin

With the strands dangling limply from his mouth, Popsicle then trots back to his house, looking like a bird that caught the worm.

Image via @槟榔石榴爱冰棍 /Douyin

Back home, Popsicle adds his haul to his food bowl filled with kibbles.

Image via @槟榔石榴爱冰棍 /Douyin

According to the owner, the cat drops by the shop twice each day.

Here are more clips of Popsicle transporting his noodles:

Gif via @槟榔石榴爱冰棍 /Douyin

Gif via @槟榔石榴爱冰棍 /Douyin

Gif via @槟榔石榴爱冰棍 /Douyin

