Car catches fire while entering S'pore but driver puts it out in 45 seconds with his fire extinguisher

A car suddenly burst into flames while it was travelling on the road on Tuesday (Dec. 19).

The driver was reportedly en route to Singapore via the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ Complex (also known as the Second Link) towards Tuas Checkpoint.

Dashcam footage capturing the car's fiery demise was shared on Facebook groups Road.sg and SG Road Vigilante.

Burst into flames

As seen in the video, the car, a modified Honda Civic, was approaching a gantry when a sudden burst of flames engulfed it.

Although the footage did not reveal much of the aftermath, the car appeared to have stopped at the point of ignition.

Owner of car extinguished the fire

The car's owner later shared his ordeal on Facebook, calling it a "spontaneous BBQ session".

Fortunately for Facebook user Muhd Suhail, the owner, he had a fire extinguisher on hand and was apparently able to extinguish the fire on the fuel rail within 45 seconds.

He also attached photos depicting the aftermath of the incident.

Remarkably, the car sustained minimal damage, with no significant impact on the engine, chassis, and even the recently applied paint job, Suhail shared.

He attributed the fire to injector leaks which he dubbed "troublemakers".

Suhail expressed gratitude that everyone on board emerged unscathed, thanking both God and those who offered their blessings.

He said that his car sustained minimal damage thanks to his experience of being "ready for the worst in this crazy motorsport world".

In this case, his car was equipped with a fire extinguisher.

The SCDF encourages all drivers to equip their car with a fire extinguisher, because the presence of flammables like diesels, petrol, and lubricants can cause fires that start small but develop rapidly.

"Lesson learned: injector leaks are troublemakers. But hey, having a fire extinguisher on hand is also a lifesaver. Trust me on that guys, now I have another experience to share," wrote Suhail.

Top photos via Road.sg and Muhd Suhail